Trent Alexander-Arnold Ignores Renewal Proposals Despite Dream Of Becoming Liverpool Captain
The Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer saga continues, and the Liverpool right-back’s goal celebration against West Ham has caused a recent flurry of interpretations for its meaning.
Javier Rodríguez Pascual and Jorge C. Picón’s report for Spanish publication Relevo has their take on the celebration as ‘we are talking a lot.’
While Alexander-Arnold’s true intentions behind the celebration are anyone's guess, the Relevo article’s latest update on the right-back’s transfer situation leaves little to interpretation.
Pascual and Picón reported that while Liverpool do not want to ‘throw in the towel,’ Alexander-Arnold continues to ignore the contract proposals of the club, which has been his lifelong dream to captain.
According to Relevo, the local-born right-back's signing in January is unlikely, but those in Real Madrid’s camp and outside believe he will agree to a move in the summer.
Liverpool remain in talks with Alexander-Arnold, but Pascual and Picón believe the right-back will finish the season with his local club in style before joining his best friend, Jude Bellingham, in Madrid.