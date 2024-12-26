Virgil van Dijk’s Recent Claims Spark Hope Amid Liverpool Contract Uncertainty
Virgil van Dijk's future remains unresolved alongside Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The trio's contracts will expire at the end of the current season and will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign teams from the start of January.
Liverpool have offered all three players new deals but there has been little public sign of progress on talks even though the Reds are desperate to keep hold of Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold.
Van Dijk and Salah are ‘very likely’ to stay at Liverpool despite their contracts expiring this summer. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the focus at Liverpool seems to be the players that are there at the moment, Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"Until there is concrete signatures on a piece of paper or not, then they will continue to be talked about, because they'll be entering the final six months. They can talk to clubs outside the Premier League come January.
"It looks very likely at the moment, that Salah and Van Dijk will stay. I'm not saying Alexander-Arnold won't stay. It's just that his one hasn't been made as public as Salah and Van Dijk."
Virgil van Dijk has started all of Liverpool's 22 games in both the Premier League and Champions League as the Reds currently sitting top of both tables, having lost just one game this season.
Speaking to Prime Video in an interview, the Liverpool captain made it clear he wants to remain at Anfield.
“I love the club, the club loves me. I love the fans, the fans love me and it is a very good foundation to be successful. In my opinion I can play for another three, four years at least at the highest level," Van Dijk said.
"We will see what the future brings. It’s not about me but I would love to be the first one [Dutch player]. I think it is there. That is what we work for as a team.”
Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they host struggling Leicester City on Boxing Day at Anfield.
