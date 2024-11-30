Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Issues Warning To Arne Slot And Liverpool Over Premier League Title Chances
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned Liverpool and Arne Slot about their Premier League title chances.
The Reds have been in outstanding form so far this season and are currently eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of tomorrow's clash with rivals Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola's team have endured a torrid run of form. They have not won in six games in all competitions, dropping to third, level on points with Brighton and Hove Albion.
Arteta's Gunners are a further point back in fifth and face a tricky trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Saturday, who are coming off the back of an impressive victory themselves at Newcastle on Monday.
Ahead of this weekend's matches, Arsenal's manager was asked about Liverpool's title chances and laid down a warning (via LFC Transfer Room).
“We’ve been there and to sustain it for 10 months is extremely difficult, everything has to go your way, and sadly when you think you have it, one day it collapses… it can happen at any moment and we have to be ready for that.”
The next few weeks' busy schedule will be pivotal in deciding whether Liverpool can retain the momentum they have built up. The signs are extremely positive, and keeping a relatively fit squad could be the key to success.