Alphonso Davies' Agent To Meet Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City & Manchester United As Contract Talks Stall
According to Christian Falk, the agent of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies will meet with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.
The 24-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga outfit expires at the end of the season and it was looking like he was close to agreeing to extend his stay in Bavaria.
It seems that is no longer the case, however, with the Head of Football for BILD claiming that there is still no agreement for the Canada international to extend his stay in Munich.
Falk also claims that Davies's agent, Nick Househ, will depart the German capital tomorrow and wants to meet with the hierarchies at Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.
A new left-back may be on the agenda at Anfield with the need to find a successor for Andy Robertson, whose form continues to be a concern for Arne Slot.
Davies would be an exciting signing for supporters but how realistic a move would be remains to be seen with reports suggesting that the Reds are likely to pursue a deal for Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez.