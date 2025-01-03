Inter Milan, Napoli And Atalanta Hold Firm Interest In Liverpool Player
The January transfer window is truly underway and rumours are beginning to swirl with the majority of those centred around Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
Real Madrid are interested in signing the Reds vice-captain this month. Madrid have already made an approach for Alexander-Arnold, despite not submitting a formal bid, but the Reds immediately turned down their advance.
Addressing Madrid's failed attempt to sign the England international, Arne Slot said: "I speak to every player once in a while. For Trent that is the same, so yes, I spoke to him.
“Do you really think....? I completely understand the question and why you ask it but you already know the answer, these conversations I have never shared, not about Trent not about any others, about what I talk to them about.
"I just said the same about Virgil, of course there are things that Virgil can improve and I talk to him about this as well. It was a conversation as many others we had, me and Trent, so let’s leave it at that."
Elsewhere, Federico Chiesa is also attracting interest from several clubs back in Italy just a few months on from his move to the Premier League. Chiesa has struggled with injuries so far and has made just four appearances for the Reds in all competitions this season.
The 27-year-old has featured just once since September, as a second-half substitute in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Southampton. The former Juventus forward was left out of the matchday squad for Liverpool's final game in 2024 at West Ham United.
Slot told the media: "I've said it many times already. We are working on two things. We are working about on his match fitness and whenever we can we try to bring him with the team.
"But he was on the bench during the week and we thought it was better for him to have some extra training sessions instead of joining us. So it's the constant balance we have to find between getting him fitter and fitter and letting him join the team."
According to La Stampa via LFC Transfer Room, Serie A sides Inter Milan, Napoli, and Atalanta all hold firm interest in Chiesa but hope that Liverpool will offer a 'helping hand' with his wages in order for them to sign him on a loan this January.
Chiesa was instrumental for Italy during their Euro 2020 triumph, however, injuries have slowed down his progress in the last few years of his career.
