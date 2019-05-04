Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico has confirmed he will remain at the club next season, despite rumours he would leave the Dutch side this summer.

The 26-year-old has played a crucial part for a team who has surprisingly made it to the Champions League semifinal, as well as topping the Eredivisie and earning a place in the KNVB cup final.

His performances at left back have seen him linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid, but the Argentine confirmed on the club's official Twitter account that he will stay for at least one more year.

Tagliafico said: "I want to tell you [the fans] that I will stay for one more season.

"Hopefully it will be a great year. Like it is this year."

While Ajax supporters will be relieved he has confirmed his immediate future is at the club, his proclamation that he will stay for one more season surely raises concerns that the Argentine international will end up leaving in 2020.

De Godenzonen are looking to avoid their exceptional young side being broken up this summer and suffering a fate similar to that of Monaco who, following a run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017, then saw Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko leave at the end of that season.

With midfield star Frenkie de Jong already agreeing to join Barcelona and captain Matthijs de Ligt linked with a host of top European sides, chief executive Edwin van der Sar and director of football Marc Overmars will be eager to secure the futures of as many players as possible in the next few weeks.

Tagliafico is the first of those to commit to the club next season and everyone connected with Ajax will be hoping there are many more to come.