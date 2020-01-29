The January transfer window closes on Friday across Europe's top leagues, and that deadline should spur action as clubs mobilize for the stretch run of the season.

That much has been true for Tottenham, which offloaded Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan, made Giovani Lo Celso's loan a permanent transfer and signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven all within 24 hours.

The most impactful splash so far was produced early in the window, when Borussia Dortmund landed Erling Haaland from Salzburg. All he's done since is score five goals in 59 minutes of action off the bench.

Here's the latest from around Europe as time ticks down on the January window:

- Manchester United has signed Bruno Fernandes at last, putting an end to the on-again, off-again transfer saga. Man United and Sporting Lisbon have agreed on the transfer that is subject to the Portuguese international passing his physical and coming to personal terms with the purchasing club. For weeks, the two sides had been unable to come to terms on a transfer fee, with United balking at Sporting's demand and the selling club not budging on its ask.

Rumors swirled Tuesday regarding Barcelona making a late play for Fernandes–only to then promptly loan him to Valencia–which perhaps sent United into urgency mode. The reported terms are $60.5 million plus add-ons.

In 28 matches this season, he had 15 goals and 14 assists, production that could be sorely used by a club looking to surge into the top four in the Premier League. United currently sits six points behind Chelsea for the final Champions League berth. (Manchester United)

Eduardo Costa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

- Manchester United appears to be parting ways with at least one player, with Marcos Rojo reportedly headed to Estudiantes in his native Argentina on loan. (BBC)

- Arsenal has landed a defensive reinforcement agreeing with Flamengo on a loan for center back Pablo Mari for the rest of the season with an option to buy reportedly set at $10.4 million. A recent injury to Shkodran Mustafi has thinned out the back line for Mikel Arteta, for whom Mari is his first signing since taking over as manager. (Arsenal)

- Arsenal may not be done adding to its defensive ranks, with the club reportedly seeking a loan for Southampton fullback Cedric Soares. (The Athletic)

- Barcelona has reportedly made an audacious $110 million offer for Everton's Brazilian striker Richarlison, which Everton rejected. (Sky Sports)

- Olivier Giroud figures to be on the way out from Chelsea, but his destination remains to be seen. It was thought that Inter Milan would be making a play, adding him to a growing list of players brought in from Premier League clubs, but interest has reportedly cooled. Tottenham is also a possibility, though Chelsea may be understandably wary of selling to a city and league rival. Giroud's contract expires at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

- If Giroud goes, a potential squad replacement is Dries Mertens, with Chelsea reportedly making an approach for Napoli's Belgian forward, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (The Guardian)

- Hertha Berlin is reportedly in talks with AC Milan over a permanent transfer for Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek. Tottenham also reportedly wants to sign the striker to fill the void left by Harry Kane's injury, but Spurs are evidently only into a loan, not a full purchase. (Sky Sports)

- Another player on the way out from AC Milan is Suso, who is joining Sevilla on a loan deal that comes with an obligation to buy for a reported $22 million. (CalcioMercato)

- Alessandro Florenzi will also leave Serie A for La Liga on loan, with the veteran fullback going from Roma to Valencia on loan for the remainder of the season. (Sky Sports)

- One player going the other way is Carles Perez, who is leaving Barcelona for Roma on a permanent transfer worth a reported $14.3 million. He may not be alone in exiting Camp Nou, with Barcelona also reportedly mulling a sale of Croatian veteran Ivan Rakitic. (AS)

- Bayern Munich is still seeking help on the wing, and while rumors continue to swirl regarding Man City's Leroy Sane, a new name on the radar is Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar, who has not met expectations after joining Diego Simeone's side from Monaco. Lemar would join a growing contingent of French internationals at Bayern, should a move be completed. (France Football)

- Newcastle is reportedly leading the race to sign Tottenham fullback Danny Rose. (Sky Sports)

- West Ham has signed Czech Republic attacking midfielder Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague in an effort to boost the squad in its fight against relegation. It's an initial loan move with an option to buy that would cost a reported $22 million in all. (West Ham United)