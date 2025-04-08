Arsenal vs. Real Madrid Predicted Lineups: Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg
Arsenal will host Real Madrid for the first time in 19 years when the two sides clash in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Only eight teams remain in the 2024–25 Champions League, setting up a blockbuster battle between Arsenal and Real Madrid. The Gunners have suffered just one loss in their European campaign this season and cruised to the quarterfinals after defeating PSV Eindhoven 9–3 on aggregate in the round of 16. Real Madrid, meanwhile, eliminated Manchester City in the knockout phase playoffs and then needed a penalty shootout to get past Atlético Madrid in the prior round.
The return of Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal a major boost for the upcoming clash at the Emirates while Real Madrid will rely on Kylian Mbappé to lead the way up top. Both sides are missing several key players, though, for the all-important fixture. The Gunners will be without the injured Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu, as well as the suspended Raheem Sterling.
Los Blancos will have to get by without the injured Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Andriy Lunin, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal. Aurélien Tchouaméni is also suspended for the clash due to yellow card accumulation.
Here's how both sides could line up in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—The Spaniard will have to deliver his best performance of the season to keep Mbappé and co. off the scoresheet.
RB: Thomas Partey—With thin options at the back for Mikel Arteta, Partey is in line to get the nod at right back after being fully rested at the weekend. The 31-year-old has the daunting task of going against Vinícius Júnior.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba is one of the best defenders in Europe, let alone the Premier League, and will have to put in a vintage performance to silence one of the most dangerous attacks in soccer.
CB: Jurrien Timber—Gabriel's injury leaves a gaping hole in the defense for the Gunners, one that Timber will look to fill.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Arteta trusts the 18-year-old to start on the left flank against Real Madrid. Lewis-Skelly became the youngest player in England history to score in his senior debut during the March international break.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard has not had the best of seasons, but the midfielder bagged a brace and an assist in the Champions League round of 16. The Norway international will hope to have a similar impact against his former club.
CM: Mikel Merino—The Spaniard stepped up for Arsenal at striker amid the club's injury woes, but he is at his best in the midfield.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice will make his 94th appearance for the Gunners in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. His set piece delivery will be crucial to Arsenal's success against the Spanish giants.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Fully recovered from his hamstring injury, Saka is back on the right wing for the Gunners. The England international will look to exploit Real Madrid's backup left back, Fran García.
ST: Leandro Trossard—Trossard scored Arsenal's only goal at the weekend against Everton.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli has struggled to score this season, but he will like his odds against a Real Madrid backline that has conceded eight goals in their last three matches.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The goalkeeper is in line to make his first appearance since suffering a muscular injury during the March international break.
RB: Fede Valverde—The versatile Valverde must once again must play as Real Madrid's right back in the wake of Lucas Vázquez's string of worrying performances.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old has delivered on the biggest of stages for Real Madrid so far and will get another opportunity to cement his place in Carlo Ancelotti's squad come Tuesday.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The center back must lead Real Madrid's defense against an Arsenal attack that scored nine goals against PSV without Saka on the pitch.
LB: David Alaba—Ancelotti must choose between Fran García and Alaba on the left flank. Despite his poor performances as of late, Alaba brings more experience to the match over the untested García.
DM: Luka Modrić—The 39-year-old is looking to become the first player in history to win seven Champions League titles.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—With Tchouaméni suspended, Camavinga is in line to start alongside Modrić.
RW: Rodrygo—Rodrygo has struggled to produce in La Liga this season, but he still is one of Real Madrid's most reliable players in the Champions League.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The England international is in desperate need of a rest after playing 300 minutes in the last 11 days, but his creativity and playmaking in the final third makes him irreplaceable.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—After missing another penalty at the weekend, Vinícius Júnior comes into the Champions League fixture in need of a major bounce back. The Brazilian has just three goals in his last 16 appearances across all competitions.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman leads Real Madrid with 33 goals, just five shy of breaking Real Madrid's debut season goalscoring record. Mbappé will look to use his pace to take advantage of Arsenal's makeshift backline.