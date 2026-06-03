Chelsea’s Four ‘Untouchables’ Under Xabi Alonso—Who’s Not on the List?

Chelsea have reportedly firmly rejected any incoming offers for academy graduate Josh Acheampong, deeming the 20-year-old defender “untouchable” and putting him in the same bracket as some of the club’s biggest stars.

Acheampong has generated interest from various teams across the Premier League landscape according to BBC Sport. Coming off a season where he made 30 appearances but barely eclipsed the 1,000-minute mark, the youngster grew frustrated with his lack of playing time.

However, Chelsea and incoming boss Xabi Alonso have and will continue to reject any approaches for Acheampong this summer. The versatile defender will remain at Stamford Bridge and is seen as a cornerstone of the club’s future, under contract until 2029.

The youngster has shown flashes of his potential, and he’ll continue to grow into his own donning Chelsea’s shirt.

The untouchable tag being placed on him serves as evidence of just how highly regarded he’s considered by Chelsea’s hierarchy and incoming boss, especially given that only a select few within the Blues’s ranks are viewed in that same light.

Which Players Are Deemed ‘Untouchable’ at Chelsea?

Chelsea will reject any offers that arrive for a handful of their top talents. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Apart from Acheampong, midfield anchor Moisés Caicedo, playmaker Cole Palmer and star striker João Pedro complete Chelsea’s four named “untouchables“ ahead of the start of Alonso’s tenure.

Caicedo recently agreed to a contract extension that ties him to Stamford Bridge until 2033. Palmer’s deal has the same expiration date, and despite being linked with a move elsewhere for the majority of 2025–26, the midfielder confirmed his desire to stay in west London for the foreseeable future.

Pedro joined the Blues last summer and is also contracted until 2033. A stellar debut season placed the Brazilian on the radar of other European giants, namely Barcelona, but Chelsea have made their position crystal clear: Pedro is not for sale.

Despite not being named in the report, captain Reece James and Brazilian wonderkid Estêvão are also viewed as players Chelsea have no intention of parting ways with.

But there are some world-class talents that Chelsea could allow to leave if a worthy offer arrives.

Fernández, Cucurella Not Considered ‘Untouchable’ by Chelsea

Enzo Fernández (left) and Marc Cucurela might have already played their final game for Chelsea. | Luke Walker/Getty Images

Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella became disgruntled with Chelsea’s project and publicly criticized some of the decisions made by the club’s hierarchy back in March, with the former even earning an internal suspension for his not-so-subtle flirting with Real Madrid.

Now, the pair are said to be willing to leave the club after failing to secure Champions League qualification. Chelsea would reportedly entertain their exits, but only if they can profit from their departures, setting a $161.2 million (£120 million) price tag for Fernández, for example.

Fernández and Cucurella are two of the longest tenured Chelsea players and leaders in an incredibly young locker room. Although they aren’t getting pushed out, their public desire to leave the club has opened the door for their departures.

Despite only joining last summer, Liam Delap and Alejandro Garnacho could be other players with whom Chelsea part ways. Plenty of exits are expected to materialize this summer as the Blues enter another rebuild and try to find a way not to breach a UEFA settlement that could merit a costly ban.

It will be a busy summer for Chelsea following a disastrous 2025–26, but an effort is being made to make sure their best players stay put and are key contributors in the dawn of a new era under Alonso.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC