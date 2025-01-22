Every Team Eliminated From the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League
The Champions League league phase, part of the UEFA competition's new format, is nearing the end and with it teams are being bounced from the competition.
The league phase mirrors that of a league table across prominent leagues in Europe. Teams play eight games and earn points depending on results. After the eight games, the top 24 teams move on to the knockout stage while the bottom 12 are eliminated from the competition. Gone is the berth to the Europa League and now, teams who finish in the top eight earn a bye directly to the round of 16. The stakes are raised and the pressure is on with just one match remaining for every team.
Before the action wraps up, here's a list of teams that have already been eliminated from the competition:
Teams Eliminated
Bologna
Sparta Praha
RB Leipzig
Girona
Crvena zvezda
RB Salzburg
Slovan Bratislava
Young Boys
Manchester City, Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk are at risk of being eliminated as well as we head into the final matchdays. Those currently in the qualification zone, PSV, Club Brugge, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP and VfB Stuttgart aren't safe yet either.
The teams eliminated could also end up playing spoiler to those still competing for a top eight finish. Arsenal, for example, play the eliminated Girona away in their final Champions League match. The final day of matches, Jan. 29, will feature 18 games kicking off simultaneously to ensure competitive integrity among all 36 teams
The final day of Champions League league phase action kicks off Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET.