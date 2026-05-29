Five Real Madrid Players Chelsea Could Target in Enzo Fernandez Swap Deal

Chelsea appear increasingly resigned to losing prized midfielder Enzo Fernández this summer amid strong transfer links with several European giants.

Recent reports have revealed Fernández’s desire to depart Stamford Bridge following a tumultuous campaign, and the Argentina international has already expressed his willingness to live in Spain’s capital after being quizzed about a possible Real Madrid switch back in March.

Chelsea are seemingly demanding £120 million ($161.2 million), but such a colossal fee could dissuade Los Blancos from making their move. The prospect of coughing up a smaller sum alongside a Madrid player heading in the opposite direction could be more palatable.

With former Madrid manager Xabi Alonso now in charge at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard has an intimate knowledge of those he would be willing to reunite with in west London.

Here are five players Chelsea could use as part of any Fernández swap deal with Madrid.

Arda Güler

Arda Güler is loved by new Chelsea boss Alonso. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Arda Güler was a personal favorite of Alonso’s during his brief seven-month stint at the Bernabéu. During the 44-year-old’s reign, nobody made more appearances for the club than the attacking midfielder’s 34, during which he conjured four goals and 10 assists.

The Türkiye international took up a range of positions under Alonso, but was chiefly used in midfield, both in an advanced No. 10 role and as a deep-lying playmaker. Their partnership was fruitful and Güler certainly retains the Spaniard’s faith.

“When he calls you into his office and explains something about tactics, it’s very difficult not to be convinced,” Güler recently revealed when speaking about Alonso. Amid a chaos-riddled period both on and off the field at Madrid, the allure of the Premier League could prove powerful—even if Chelsea are in a similarly hectic predicament at present.

Of course, if Madrid’s next manager—almost certainly José Mourinho—assures Güler of a prominent role moving forward, the prospect of joining a Chelsea side without European soccer next season becomes less enticing. Still, the Blues, who are in a strong bargaining position, would be remiss not to test Madrid and Güler’s resolve.

Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga struggled in 2025–26. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Eduardo Camavinga made a much weaker impression on Alonso during their time together. The midfielder was used just 19 times prior to Álvaro Arbeloa’s mid-season arrival. However, he’s perhaps the most realistic makeweight in any Fernández transfer, with an uncertain future staring intently at him heading into the summer.

Camavinga came under fire for sub-par performances across a testing season for the 23-year-old and the majority of his clubmates as frustrations intensified as the campaign progressed. Madrid no longer view him as untouchable, opening the door to a potential exit.

Despite an underwhelming season, Chelsea shouldn’t be dissuaded. Camavinga’s versatility—the midfielder is capable of playing in central areas and left back—make him a useful asset, while his energetic and gritty performances in the engine room should suit the Premier League.

Omission from the France squad for this summer’s World Cup could motivate Camavinga to find a new home to boost his game time. For Chelsea, they would be signing a young talent with immense potential, exceptional experience and a winner’s mentality—not to mention adding an extra body in midfield, where the Blues will find themselves short after Fernández’s departure.

Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde’s future is in slight doubt. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

In an ideal world, Federico Valverde would be the midfielder Chelsea draft ahead of Camavinga. The all-action Uruguayan has been a mainstay for Madrid over the past five seasons, proving crucial to the club’s success under Carlo Ancelotti with his unique blend of dynamism, power and indefatigability.

Madrid appear unlikely to entertain any swap deal involving the 27-year-old, but there have been murmurs of the club easing their stance on a possible exit. A training ground bust-up with Aurélien Tchouaméni which saw Valverde hospitalized has affected his reputation, although it would be quite the shock if Madrid didn’t offer him a shot at redemption.

Amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, Valverde appears almost certain to stay at the Bernabéu. But Chelsea find themselves in an advantageous position if Madrid decide they’re open to the possibility of selling the two-time Champions League winner.

Jacobo Ramón

Jacobo Ramón has impressed with Como. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Jacobo Ramón is no longer a Madrid player, but that wouldn’t prevent the talented central defender from being used in a swap deal for Fernández.

The 21-year-old signed for Como last summer and was instrumental to the club qualifying for the Champions League under ex-Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas. Ramón made 32 Serie A appearances and garnered attention for his composed and intelligent displays at such a tender age.

Fortunately for Madrid, they have a buyback clause for the Spaniard, who they can re-sign for just $9.4 million (£7 million) this summer. Given Ramón’s value stands at around four times that sum at least, he could prove a handy asset in negotiations with Chelsea.

While the Blues should be focussing on experience over promise this summer, Alonso’s desire to play with three center backs means another addition in the department is required—especially with Benoît Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo potentially leaving. Ramón could prove an astute signing.

Victor Muñoz

Víctor Muñoz has made Spain’s World Cup squad. | Ernest Kolodziej/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Another starlet Madrid decided to sell last summer was academy graduate Victor Muñoz. The winger joined Osasuna and immediately hit the ground running despite his lack of senior experience. Twelve goal involvements and a string of promising displays even earned him his place on Spain’s World Cup roster.

Muñoz could return to Madrid this summer for just $9.5 million (£7.1 million) and interest from Clásico rivals Barcelona could force Los Blancos to re-sign the up-and-comer. If they do, shipping him on to Chelsea—effectively for a massive profit—could help facilitate Fernández’s signing, while also preventing Barça from securing his services.

Chelsea currently have a plethora of wide options, yet none of them are particularly inspiring. Jamie Gittens has endured an injury-hit debut season, while Alejandro Garnacho has been similarly ineffective in his first year. Pedro Neto still lacks the necessary cutting edge and Estêvão remains an unpolished gem.

While Muñoz would be another inexperienced signing on the wing, the 22-year-old could prove an opportunistic addition with a lofty ceiling.

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