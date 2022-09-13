Skip to main content
Liverpool v Ajax Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A

We bring you the details of the confirmed lineups for this evening's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Ajax.
We will bring you the confirmed lineups as soon as the teams are announced ahead of Liverpool's Champions League Group A match with Ajax at Anfield.

Liverpool Team News

Andy Robertson has joined the injury list after he picked up a knee issue against Napoli and will be out until after the international break. He will be replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

He joins Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson on the sidelines.

There was some positive news however when Klopp announced at his pre-match press conference that Fabio Carvalho was ready to return after the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip should both be ready to start after coming on as second-half substitutes against Napoli.

Ajax Team News

Calvin Bassey picked up a knock in the win against Heerenveen at the weekend but it does not appear to be serious so he could still feature.

Owen Wijndal has also returned to training after an ankle knock though is unlikely to be ready for the match at Anfield.

