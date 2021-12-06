Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Five Key Man City Stars Left Out of Champions League Squad vs RB Leipzig - Full List Confirmed

    Pep Guardiola has left out five regular first-team stars from his travelling Manchester City squad for the trip to Germany on Monday night.
    Author:

    Manchester City take on Bundesliga's RB Leipzig in the final Champions League group stage match of the season, with a place in the knock-out stages of 2022 already confirmed from the last matchday.

    Pep Guardiola's side defeat Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago, with the dramatic 2-1 win not only ensuring progression from the group, but also cementing the club's position at the top of the group.

    Ahead of the final game against RB Leipzig, who are looking to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League with a result against the Premier League side on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola has named his 20-man travelling squad.

    Confirmed 20-man travelling City squad vs RB Leipzig

    Goalkeepers: Ederson, Scott Carson, Zack Steffen.

    Defenders: CJ Egan-Riley, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

    Read More

    Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, James McAtee, Romeo Lavia.

    Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer.

    There are five notable admissions from the squad:

    Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Joao Cancelo, and Aymeric Laporte all miss out, presumably with rest in mind for the aforementioned players.

    Pep Guardiola has also confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is being left out of the squad due to the injury he picked up during the closing stages of the 3-1 win over Watford at the weekend.

    Ferran Torres also continues to miss out as the Spaniard recovers from a foot injury.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008230078h
    News

    Five Key Man City Stars Left Out of Champions League Squad vs RB Leipzig - Full List Confirmed

    34 seconds ago
    imago1008163668h
    News

    "They'll Stay Here." - Pep Guardiola Gives Major Update on Man City's January Transfer Window

    1 hour ago
    Zinchenko vs PSH Home
    News

    Oleksandr Zinchenko Admits Man City Have 'A Lot of Challenges' Lying Ahead Despite Qualifying for Champions League Round of 16

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35169497
    News

    Pep Guardiola Reveals Which Man City Youngsters Will Travel For Champions League Clash

    1 hour ago
    Pep candid
    News

    Pep Guardiola Rules Man City Star Out of Champions League Clash With RB Leipzig Due to Injury

    1 hour ago
    imago1008465985h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Ready to Launch Attack' For Serie A Star - 'Figures are Being Prepared' By Club

    Dec 5, 2021
    imago1008455253h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Injury Update on Man City Star Ahead of Champions League Clash

    Dec 5, 2021
    imago1008454098h
    News

    "I Want to Say Thank You!" - Pep Guardiola Showers Praise on Man City Star After Watford Victory

    Dec 5, 2021