One Player Every Premier League Club Failed to Sign This Summer

For the second successive year, Premier League clubs have set a fresh transfer record with their extraordinary summer spending.

England’s top flight splashed an eye-watering $4.7 billion (£3.5 billion) on new recruits, with an array of blockbuster deals scattered across another ludicrously frenetic summer.

But despite their extravagance, each of the Premier League’s participants still suffered setbacks in the market, failing to close deals for some of their most coveted targets.

Here is one player each club failed to sign over the past few months.

Arsenal: Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior was linked with north London. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Amid stuttering contract negotiations between Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior, Arsenal were offered brief hope of a generational signing. The Premier League champions expressed their interest in the Brazilian superstar and provided an alternative to an extended stay at the Bernabéu.

Any transfer would have been seismic in scale and finances, but Vinícius Jr.’s decision to pen a contract extension in Spain’s capital completely extinguished Arsenal dreams.

In the end, the Gunners failed to sign an elite forward all summer after also missing out on Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez, but new recruit Christos Tzolis has at least made a bright start to his career on Arsenal’s left wing.

Aston Villa: Rafael Leão

Rafael Leão chose Türkiye over England. | Piero CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images

Aston Villa have been gutted across a bruising summer, losing Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martínez and Lucas Digne. They have, however, recruited some astute replacements, with hopes high for the likes of Johan Manzambi, Ibrahim Mbaye and Nicolas Jackson.

One player they were unable to sign during their enforced rebuild was Rafael Leão, with the wantaway winger eventually joining Galatasaray for $52.3 million (£38.7 million) from AC Milan. The Portugal international opted for Türkiye over England, with the longstanding interest of his new employers seemingly influential in his final decision.

Bournemouth: Joe Scally

Joe Scally was touted with a Bournemouth switch. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bournemouth were restrained in the transfer market compared to their fellow Premier League sides, only signing four players for new manager Marco Rose. A new right back was one of their priorities and their deal for Juanlu Sánchez from Sevilla ticked that box.

However, the Cherries had shown major interest in USMNT star Joe Scally prior to signing the Spaniard, with the versatile Borussia Mönchengladbach defender also reportedly among Fulham’s targets. In the end, he stayed put in Germany.

Brentford: Said El Mala

Said El Mala would have been a fantastic signing for the Bees. | Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

Brentford’s first setback of the transfer window came before it had actually opened. Early June provided the Bees with their first rejection as Said El Mala, one of Germany’s most exciting youngsters, pulled out of a move to west London.

A transfer fee of $58.1 million (£43 million) had been agreed between Brentford and Köln, but the 20-year-old opted against moving to the Gtech Community Stadium. Instead, he will continue his development in the Bundesliga for now amid links with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Lucas Bergvall

Lucas Bergvall could have excelled at Brighton. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Lucas Bergvall appeared destined to leave Tottenham Hotspur for much of the summer amid their sizable midfield rebuild, but the deadline passed without the 20-year-old making a move elsewhere.

There was no shortage of interest, though, with Brighton & Hove Albion among those tracking the Sweden international. Despite negotiating with Spurs over the summer during deals involving Luka Vušković and Jan Paul van Hecke, the Seagulls were ultimately deterred by Bergvall’s $81.1 million (£60 million) valuation.

Chelsea: Lamine Camara

Monaco blocked Lamine Camara’s proposed move to Chelsea. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Chelsea, as expected, were once again protagonists in the transfer window, signing 11 players on permanent transfers. Their summer saw plenty of outgoings, too, with Andrey Santos, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah and, in the final hours of the window, Enzo Fernández leaving.

The Blues frantically searched for Fernández’s successor at the eleventh hour, eventually deciding to act upon their long-held interest in Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. The Senegal international appeared set for a late switch, but the Ligue 1 outfit blocked the transfer at the last minute.

Interest in Manu Koné was also expressed on Deadline Day, but Roma were unwilling to sanction an exit—much to Chelsea’s disappointment as they failed to draft a Fernández replacement.

Coventry City: Josh Acheampong

Chelsea refused to let Josh Acheampong leave. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Frank Lampard is acutely aware of Josh Acheampong’s talents given his Chelsea connection and the Coventry City boss viewed the youngster as a perfect addition to his newly-promoted team on their Premier League return.

The 20-year-old, who can play at both right back and center half, would have been an excellent loan signing to bolster Coventry’s backline, but Chelsea view him as an important part of their current and future plans. Unsurprisingly, they refused to commit to a deal of any description.

Crystal Palace: Malick Fofana

Malick Fofana eventually ended up at Sunderland. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Malick Fofana endured a busier Deadline Day than most. Reported interest from Arsenal thrust him into the last-gasp drama, before Sunderland agreed a deal with Lyon—who were desperate to raise funds—for his signature.

Crystal Palace then attempted to hijack the transfer after improving upon Sunderland’s offer, only for the Black Cats to match the proposed fee and agent demands.

Remarkably, the Belgian was unsure which club he was signing for when he conducted his medical in France, but it was Sunderland who eventually won the race for the exciting 21-year-old winger.

Everton: Folarin Balogun

The USMNT star nearly returned to the English soccer. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

Everton’s failed pursuit of Folarin Balogun is one of Deadline Day’s most astonishing tales—and it’s inextricably linked to Chelsea’s move for Camara.

Monaco only wanted to sell one of their coveted stars to the Premier League to help ease their financial concerns, and they decided to cancel Camara’s move to Stamford Bridge after agreeing a financially lucrative package for Balogun to join Everton.

The USMNT star traveled to Merseyside for his medical, but the Toffees spotted signs of an injury and decided to renegotiate a fee with Monaco. While this was occurring, a loan offer was also sent to Manchester United for Joshua Zirkzee.

After finalizing new terms with Monaco, Everton were then left stunned by Balogun’s decision to back out of the transfer. The striker was reportedly frustrated by the club’s pursuit of Zirkzee and jetted back to France.

Fulham: Matías Soulé

Fulham were intrigued by Matías Soulé. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

The pull of Álvaro Arbeloa facilitated three deals for Real Madrid youngsters over the summer, but Fulham’s new manager was not enough to convince Roma starlet Matías Soulé to move to Craven Cottage for a reported $47.4 million (£35 million).

Soulé, who was also wanted by Newcastle United, enjoyed an impressive 2025–26 under Gian Piero Gasperini, producing 14 goal involvements in 42 matches for the Italian giants. Another strong season is on the cards for the Argentine forward, but in Rome rather than London.

Hull City: Yeremay Hernández

Yeremay Hernández has impressed in La Liga. | Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Hull, much like Ipswich, have signed a plethora of players on their Premier League return, and club owner Acun Ilıcalı was eager to add Yeremay Hernández of Deportivo de A Coruña to a growing list of new recruits.

“We have to get the club side done and Yeremay also wants to come but it is a very vital, critical decision for himself,” Ilıcalı stated in August, but complications over a transfer fee meant the Spanish forward eluded the Tigers.

Ipswich Town: Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham decided to stay at Villa Park. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Ipswich Town spent a staggering $286 million (£211.3 million) transforming their roster over the summer, desperately scrambling for proven Premier League talent capable of mounting a serious bid for survival.

In the closing hours of the window, that took them to Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham, with Ipswich looking to benefit from uncertainty over his future amid Jackson’s arrival. However, the Englishman rejected a loan switch, deciding to stay and fight for a starting berth in the Midlands.

Leeds United: Andrei Rațiu

Andrei Rațiu was linked with several Premier League sides. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Leeds United were another side that conducted some clever business over the summer. Harry Wilson was signed on a free transfer, while Tarek Muharemović and James Trafford were other sensible deals.

Unfortunately for the Whites, they were unable to conduct a move for versatile Rayo Vallecano right back Andrei Rațiu, who was instrumental to the Spanish side reaching last season’s Conference League final. Leeds, along with Fulham and Nottingham Forest, were interested in the Romanian.

Liverpool: Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool had two offers knocked back for Yankuba Minteh. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

It’s been a summer of rejections for Liverpool in their pursuit of Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor. While Victor Muñoz and Bradley Barcola have been signed as new wingers, the club still lacks an orthodox right-sided forward.

They attempted to change that by targeting Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh, whose speed and Premier League experience appealed to the Reds. They submitted two bids for the currently injured winger, one even reaching $81.1 million (£60 million), but both were rejected.

Liverpool had previously held interest in Mbaye, but the youngster eventually joined Villa, while an offer for Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr was also rebuffed as the Merseysiders grew increasingly desperate.

Manchester City: Cody Gakpo

Man City made a late push for the Liverpool forward. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s departure and Enzo Maresca’s arrival sparked significant change in Manchester City’s roster. Fernández, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi were among those signed for massive fees, while the likes of Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, John Stones and Bernardo Silva all left.

Sávio and Omar Marmoush were others to depart, both joining Tottenham, and a surprise name emerged as one of City’s ideal replacement signings: Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch winger was considered a prime candidate to cover multiple positions in Maresca’s squad, but City’s late push for his signature was ultimately unsuccessful. With Liverpool unable to source a proper replacement in time, they refused to sell the 27-year-old.

Manchester United: Lewis Hall

Lewis Hall was wanted by the Red Devils. | George Wood/Getty Images

Manchester United completed the midfield rebuild they so desperately needed, but it’s somewhat surprising the club didn’t recruit a new left back. With Patrick Dorgu having been repurposed as a winger, Luke Shaw is the club’s only senior option in the role.

The Red Devils were well aware of the need for reinforcements and identified Newcastle’s Lewis Hall as the perfect long-term solution to their problem. The former Chelsea defender has enjoyed a promising ascent on Tyneside over recent years.

However, having lost so many players already over the summer, the Magpies categorically ruled out Hall’s departure, and United were unable to change their minds. Still, expect their interest in the defender to be revived at some point.

Newcastle United: Victor Muñoz

Victor Muñoz was close to joining Newcastle before teaming up with Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

High-profile exits dominated the discourse around Newcastle. Former manager Eddie Howe departed alongside Bruno Guimarães, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, with the Magpies struggling to replace them with similarly starry names.

In their attempts to find Gordon’s heir, they turned to Muñoz after a promising season with Osasuna in La Liga. The deal was incredibly close, but Liverpool swooped in at the final second to close the transfer and steal him from under Newcastle’s nose.

Nottingham Forest: Trey Nyoni

The Tricky Trees bid for Trey Nyoni. | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest were desperate to sign a young English midfielder late in the window. They first saw a sizable offer for Everton starlet Harrison Armstrong rejected, before pivoting to Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni as a viable alternative.

The Midlands side submitted a $40.6 million (£30 million) bid for the highly-rated 19-year-old, but, rather unsurprisingly, Liverpool turned down the approach. Considering his potential, a much higher offer would have been required.

Sunderland: Dodi Lukébakio

Dodi Lukébakio was on Sunderland’s radar. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Sunderland splashed the least of all 20 Premier League clubs over the summer and their inability to secure a deal for Benfica winger Dodi Lukébakio contributed to their low spend. They approached the Belgian late in the window, but the Portuguese club refused to entertain a sale.

Lukébakio, who featured at the 2026 World Cup, would have added some depth for Sunderland in the wide areas, but at least they were able to clinch a deal for Fofana to offset any frustration.

Tottenham Hotspur: Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye was wanted by Spurs. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham were unafraid of spending big after flirting with relegation last season. Early deals for Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Van Hecke were completed alongside a handful of free transfers, but there was still time for the additions of Sávio and Marmoush.

That, however, was seemingly not enough for the Lilywhites, who were determined to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton as the deadline approached. A deal appeared possible, with Richarlison heading in the other direction.

However, after being rebuffed by Liverpool in their move for Gakpo, Man City pursued Ndiaye, who prioritized the shorter move to Manchester.