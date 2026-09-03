Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Prepare Dembele Move; Man Utd’s New Tchouameni Stance

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Estêvão has been linked with an exit from Chelsea. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Estêvão is considering his future at Chelsea amid fears over his role under Xabi Alonso. While the young forward would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge, he will consider an exit in January if he loses the battle for minutes against Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers. (Source: ESPN Brasil)

Another Chelsea winger, Pedro Neto, is also keen to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea. The Portugal international was aware of interest from across the Premier League, including Manchester City, during the summer but declined to pursue an exit. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea manager Alonso reached out to Kylian Mbappé for a review of Roma midfielder and France teammate Manu Koné during the summer, with the Real Madrid forward’s glowing verdict convincing the Blues to try strike a deal. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni was Manchester United’s priority midfield target, but concerns over the impact his salary demands would have on their existing wage structure left the Red Devils reluctant to pursue his signature. (Source: The Sun)

Man Utd were in active discussions with Man City over left back Rayan Aït-Nouri for the majority of Deadline Day, but the deal collapsed as the Red Devils only wanted a loan deal, likely with a view to trying to sign Lewis Hall of Newcastle United permanently in 2027. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Liverpool have agreed a new contract with young winger Rio Ngumoha to fend off interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are planning to make a superstar addition to their forward line as early as January 2027, when Paris Saint-Germain duo Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will both be targeted. Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi is seen as an alternative. (Source: Fichajes)

Everton have been offered the chance to sign free agent striker Anthony Martial after moves for Folarin Balogun and Joshua Zirkzee collapsed on Deadline Day. (Source: talkSPORT)

AC Milan center back Fikayo Tomori rejected moves to both Aston Villa and Fulham before manager Ruben Amorim ultimately decided against selling the defender. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Aston Villa and Newcastle will both return to try and sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane in January. (Source: Football Insider)

Meanwhile, both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to pursue Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace, believing the Frenchman’s expiring contract will make him a viable target as early as January. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Eduardo Camavinga faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Real Madrid turned down an offer of $40.5 million (€35 million) for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Galatasaray in the late stages of the transfer window, believing it fell well short of their asking price. (Source: Fotomaç)

Hansi Flick is determined to see Barcelona offload left back Alejandro Balde, believing the youngster is a bad influence for star winger Lamine Yamal. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have identified Inter left back Federico Dimarco as a potential target for next summer, when the Italian’s current contract is due to expire. Dimarco is interested in moving to Camp Nou. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid made the decision not to trigger a buy-back clause for midfielder Chema Andrés before his move from Stuttgart to Brighton & Hove Albion, sacrificing any control over the academy graduate’s future in the process. (Source: AS)

With the transfer window now closed, Barcelona are working to thrash out a new contract with young striker Hamza Abdelkarim, whose release clause of $17.4 million (€15 million) has left club officials worried. (Source: Juli Claramunt)