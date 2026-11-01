Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Chase Martinez; Man Utd Ready Estevao Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Endrick has admirers in England. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal remain interested in Real Madrid striker Endrick and have retained their line of communication with the Brazilian’s agent. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United are readying an offer of €100 million ($112 million) to sign unsettled Chelsea winger Estêvão, who is also being tracked by Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool are exploring a January loan deal for Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who José Mourinho hopes to replace with Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro. (Source: Cadena SER)

A return to Liverpool is Alexander-Arnold’s priority heading in the winter transfer window. (Source: indykaila)

Meanwhile, a new left back is also on Liverpool’s wish list amid concerns over both Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas. Among those under consideration are Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco, Brentford’s El Hadji Malick Diouf, Real Madrid’s Álvaro Carreras and Sporting CP’s Maximiliano Araújo. (Source: El Nacional)

Bournemouth are doing all they can to fend off interest from Man Utd in winger Marcus Tavernier. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds United are all exploring moves for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Chelsea are sweating over the future of defender Josh Acheampong, who is no closer to agreeing a new contract. The most concrete interest in the 20-year-old comes from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but domestic rivals Arsenal, Manchester City, Man Utd and Liverpool are all admirers. (Source: fussball-news)

Coming in at Chelsea could be Barcelona right back Jules Koundé, who has emerged as the Blues’ top priority this January. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Turkish giants Beşiktaş are ready to make an offer of €10 million ($11 million) to sign Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock when the winter window opens. (Source: Aksam)

La Liga

Enzo Fernández continues to be linked with Real Madrid. | Gary Oakley/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid want a big-name midfielder in 2027 and are back in pursuit of Man City’s Enzo Fernández. (Source: Bernabéu Digital)

Signing a new center back will be considered by Barcelona this winter. Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, Man Utd’s Lisandro Martínez and Real Betis’ Natan are all on the radar. (Source: Fichajes)

Alongside Barcelona, Atlético Madrid are also looking into a deal for Martínez, whose contract with Man Utd expires next summer. Neither club nor player have any interest in discussing an extension. (Source: AS)

Hull City’s Lucas Herrington is another player on Barcelona’s radar. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona sporting director Deco has held several meetings with 19-year-old Athletico Paranaense center back Arthur Dias ahead of a move that could cost around €20 million ($22 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Endrick has not ruled out leaving Real Madrid in January but intends to do everything he can to force his way into José Mourinho’s plans before considering an exit. (Source: AS)

Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso is set to be the subject of a €20 million ($22 million) bid from Barcelona in January, with a potential swap deal involving Alejandro Balde also an option. (Source: 4-4-2)

UD Logroñés midfielder Latif Issman, 19, is close to signing a deal to join Real Madrid’s youth setup. (Source: ESPN)