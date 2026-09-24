Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Plot Ronaldo Move; European Giants Want Gyokeres

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with Man Utd. | Daniel Bartel/Getty Images

Despite reports to the contrary, Manchester United are not planning a move to sign Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea are looking into a deal to sign Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo once the January transfer window opens. (Source: Match Fire)

Atalanta are close to securing a new contract for center back Giorgio Scalvini, but that has not impacted ongoing transfer interest from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all tracking the development of Real Sociedad center back Jon Martín with a view to a future bid for the 20-year-old. (Source: fussball-news)

Aston Villa and Tottenham are both interested in Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae, who is waiting to see whether the German side want to offer him a new contract before considering other options. (Source: Christian Falk)

River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán, 21, has been approached by both Inter Milan and Man Utd over a move to Europe before his contract expires at the end of 2027. (Source: ESPN Argentina)

Galatasaray have approached Arsenal over a January deal for unsettled striker Viktor Gyökeres and will look to step up their interest closer to the window if he continues to struggle for minutes. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Chelsea have made Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton their top midfield targets ahead of the January transfer window, when a move for Manchester City center back Abdukodir Khusanov will also be considered. (Source: Sébastien Vidal)

Liverpool are tracking former academy youngster Tyler Morton after his impressive start to the season with Lyon. The 23-year-old has plenty of Premier League admirers, including Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Also on Liverpool’s radar is Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. (Source: Football Insider)

There is no break clause in Alejandro Garnacho’s loan from Chelsea to Aston Villa, meaning both clubs would have to negotiate an early termination in the January transfer window if he remains on the fringes. (Source: The Telegraph)

Beşiktaş, having failed with a summer move, are determined to try and strike a deal for Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock in the winter window. (Source: Fotomaç)

Aston Villa are keen to thrash out a new contract for midfielder Emi Buendía to remove any uncertainty over his future as he approaches the final six months of his contract. (Source: Daily Mail)

La Liga

Lennart Karl has previously admitted interest in joining Real Madrid. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Real Madrid are monitoring Bayern Munich winger Lennart Karl, hoping that competition for minutes in Bayern’s crowded forward line could offer them an opportunity to sign a player who has openly admitted he dreams of a move to the Bernabéu. (Source: Christian Falk)

Having swapped Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain during the summer, Spain hero Ferran Torres is hoping to convince midfielder Pedri to make the same move. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has made RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba his top target and is ready to compete with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd for his signature. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

AC Milan and Roma are both hoping to tempt Real Madrid striker Endrick away on loan in January. (Source: Football Italia)

Officials at Barcelona are increasingly confident they will find a permanent buyer for goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen once his loan with Ajax ends, believing he has already proven his value on loan with the Eredivisie side. (Source: SPORT)