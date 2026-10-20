Transfer Rumors: Haaland’s Real Madrid U-Turn; Martinez Decides Man Utd Future

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liverpool are readying a bid of €20 million ($27 million) to re-sign Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold as soon as the January transfer window opens. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are exploring a possible move for Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr, who is also wanted by both Newcastle United and Sunderland. The Red Devils still have striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on their radar, too. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Mateta would be interested in leaving Palace in January and sealing a switch to Man Utd. (Source: talkSPORT)

Roma right back Wesley, who is comfortable on the left side of defense, is also being lined up by Man Utd ahead of the winter window. (Source: Football Insider)

In the face of interest from Real Madrid, Arsenal have made it clear they will not listen to offers below €100 million ($112 million) for left back Riccardo Calafiori. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester City have set an asking price of €110 million ($123 million) for attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, who is another of interest to Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal and Man Utd are keen on Bournemouth forward Evanilson, who could be a target for both clubs in the winter window. (Source: fussball-news)

Brentford striker Igor Thiago has his own admirers ahead of January. Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested, as are La Liga giants Atlético Madrid. (Source: 4-4-2)

Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland are all tracking Strasbourg winger Gessime Yassine, but Chelsea already have long-term plans to bring the 20-year-old to Stamford Bridge. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama could reignite their interest in signing Tottenham striker Richarlison after seeing a summer move collapse. (Source: Torcedores)

La Liga

Enzo Fernández has been linked with Real Madrid. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid are ready to reignite their interest in Man City midfielder Enzo Fernández, believing they made a mistake not bolstering in that area of the pitch during the summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Despite reports to the contrary, Man City striker Erling Haaland would happily link up with Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid, but his representatives are trying to push him towards Barcelona, where it is believed there is a better environment for the Norway international. (Source: El Nacional)

Man Utd center back Lisandro Martínez remains of interest to Atlético Madrid and favors a transfer to La Liga if he leaves Old Trafford in the aftermath of his explosive interview. (Source: The i Paper)

Getafe are open to signing Sergio Ramos on a free transfer to bring the 40-year-old defender back to La Liga for the first time since the summer of 2024. (Source: Radio Nacional de España)

Following approaches from Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona did not hesitate to extend the contract of young defender Xavi Espart, who is viewed as untouchable at the Camp Nou. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona are watching Man City defender Joško Gvardiol in the hope that any sanctions against the Premier League side could see him made available for transfer. (Source: Fichajes)