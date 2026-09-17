Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Step Up Olise Talks; Raphinha’s Barcelona Threat

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rodrygo is battling to return from injury. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal remain interested in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and plan to monitor his return to fitness from a serious knee injury with a view to a future transfer, perhaps even as early as January. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich over a swap deal for star winger Michael Olise. The trio of Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha have all been discussed as potential makeweights, with the Reds open to making such an offer. Olise wants the move. (Source: indykaila)

Ngumoha, however, has shown no desire to leave Liverpool despite the emergence of interest from Arsenal. (Source: Daily Mail)

Finding a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah remains a priority for Liverpool despite the arrival of Bradley Barcola during the summer. Bournemouth forward Rayan is among those under consideration. (Source: Globo Esporte)

As he approaches the end of his contract, Crystal Palace left back Tyrick Mitchell is being monitored by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa and Manchester City have both emerged as suitors of 21-year-old River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán. (Source: El Intransigente)

Monaco defender Melvin Gomes, 18, has rejected an approach from Chelsea in favor of signing a new contract. (Source: L’Équipe)

Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City are all hoping to lure 18-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Lennart Karl to the Premier League, but Barcelona and Real Madrid are also chasing the teenager’s signature. (Source: fussball-news)

Fiorentina are expected to demand around €35 million ($40 million) for midfielder Cher Ndour following approaches from both Aston Villa and Newcastle United. The 22-year-old is also being tracked by Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Hull City. (Source: Sébastiaen Vidal)

Everton are not planning to reignite their interest in wantaway Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison in January after seeing talks with the Brazilian collapse late in the summer. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

JJ Gabriel could be heading to Spain. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign 15-year-old Man Utd sensation JJ Gabriel after his request to leave Old Trafford. (Source: The Guardian)

Raphinha has demanded Barcelona double his salary and make him the club’s top earner in talks over a new contract, well aware that suitors like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Al Hilal are all prepared to offer superior wages. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi will join Real Madrid in January to offer some much-needed control at the base of José Mourinho’s lineup. (Source: Javi Roldán)

Former Man Utd striker Anthony Martial is nearing an agreement to join Málaga on a free transfer. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is readying a €40 million ($46 million) raid on Barcelona for left back Alejandro Balde, whose departure could be authorized in January if he continues to struggle for minutes. (Source: El Nacional)

Espanyol striker Roberto Fernández, 24, has been added to Barcelona’s list of targets following a request from manager Hansi Flick. (Source: Ekrem Konur)