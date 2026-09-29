Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Want Van Dijk; Haaland Leads Mass Man City Exodus

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Manchester United are ready to hold talks over a new contract with Luke Shaw as he approaches the final six months of his existing deal. (Source: Football Insider)

On the other hand, Man Utd are expected to provide the strongest competition for Juventus in pursuit of RB Leipzig left back David Raum, whose own contract is set to expire in the summer. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal would make a strong push to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland if the club’s uncertain future prompts him to search for an exit. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Midfielder Elliot Anderson, meanwhile, is back on the radar of Real Madrid, but both Arsenal and Man Utd are looking at the Man City midfielder as a possible target if a significant punishment is handed down to the Cityzens. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool are following Man City wing duo Jérémy Doku and Antoine Semenyo with a view to pouncing on any opportunity to sign the pair. (Source: indykaila)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has identified Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni as his priority target and talks are expected to be held in January. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite reports to the contrary, Liverpool have no interest in bringing Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the club now or even in the near future, believing fans would not respond well to his hypothetical return. (Source: Football Insider)

Bournemouth want midfielder Alex Scott to sign a new contract before January to try to fend off interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool, but would be prepared to agree to a release clause to facilitate a future transfer for the England international. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus are ready to part ways with underperforming midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who is on the radars of both Everton and Newcastle United. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are among the admirers of Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni. (Source: O Jogo)

Arsenal have made Como center back Jacobo Ramón their top defensive target and have already started working on a future transfer for the 21-year-old. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Tottenham have made an offer of €80 million ($91 million) to sign Atlético Madrid midfielder Álex Baena. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of many Man City stars to be linked with an exit. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma leaves Man City over the club’s financial scandal, then Real Madrid would be the most likely landing spot for the Italian, who is seen as an ideal long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Real Madrid are also monitoring Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk as his current deal at Anfield winds down. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich are considering a January move for Barcelona right back Jules Koundé, who has struggled for regular minutes this season. (Source: SPORT)

Martín Zubimendi wants to leave Arsenal in January and sees Real Madrid as his preferred destination. A bid of €75 million ($85 million) could get a deal done. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have also added Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott to a shortlist that includes AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. (Source: Látigo Serrano)