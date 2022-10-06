Matt Ryan versus Russell Wilson sure sounded a lot more appealing back in August. Now that it’s October and Ryan’s Colts have one win and Wilson’s Broncos have been on a rocky ride to begin the year, the matchup is less enticing.

But on Thursday nights, anything can happen, so we could be in for an entertaining affair in Denver at least. And, if not, at least the MLB playoffs begin tomorrow!

Indianapolis, Denver in Need of a Win Amid Disappointing Starts

Colts vs. Broncos (-3.5)

8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

These two teams ostensibly made quarterback upgrades in the offseason but neither has much to show for through four games. The Colts, preseason favorites to win the AFC South, have not won a game against a division opponent (0-2-1) and rank last in the NFL in scoring (14.3). The Broncos lost their lone game against an AFC West foe and have been plagued by questionable game and clock management. Plus, the offense hasn't been much better: Denver ranks 30th in scoring (16.5).

That, along with the Broncos’ top-five scoring defense, helps explain this low over/under, as does the fact that each team will be without one of its top weapons. Denver running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is out for the season and Colts running back and top fantasy pick Jonathan Taylor was ruled out with an ankle injury. That puts all the pressure on the quarterbacks these front offices acquired in the offseason.

Eric Christian Smith/AP

Check out Frankie Taddeo’s betting preview for the game in which he breaks down this contest between two teams that have performed poorly against the spread and then makes his bet. And for more Thursday Night Football action, Taddeo picked a pair of props he likes featuring two players on each team. Albert Breer, Jen Piacenti and Michael Fabiano discussed all of the game's top storylines in this TNF preview.

Some things you should know:

Wilson (shoulder) was removed from the injury report ahead of the contest. There was little question that Wilson would be a go for the game, but it was a bit of concern that the injury was to his throwing shoulder.

In Taylor’s place, the Colts will rely on pass-catching specialist Nyheim Hines

The Broncos have already made moves to replace Williams, including signing Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad to a backfield that already includes Melvin Gordon

The under has hit in each of Indianapolis’s last nine games. The Colts are one of three teams in the NFL who haven’t had a game hit the over this season.

The Broncos opened as 2.5-point favorites at home and the line has moved an entire point.

You can compete in SI Sportsbook’s “Perfect 10” contest once again this week. All you have to do is make 10 picks against the spread for the opportunity to win a $10,000 prize. Taddeo broke down each game this week that’s a part of the contest for Week 5. I’ve got my eyes on Cowboys-Rams, Eagles-Cardinals and Steelers-Bills, which features the biggest spread of the week.

Wild-Card Round of Expanded MLB Postseason Begins Friday

An historic regular season that featured epic home run chases by Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols came to an end Wednesday.

Now, it’s time for the playoffs. Eight teams will partake in the wild-card round this weekend, while the Dodgers, Astros, Braves and Yankees await their opponents in the divisional round, which begins Tuesday.

Matt Ehalt reviewed the betting odds for the World Series and the AL and NL pennants in his postseason betting preview and the MLB team cobbled together their World Series predictions before the action begins.

SI Sportsbook World Series Odds:

Dodgers +275

Astros +350

Braves +500

Yankees +500

Mets +850

Blue Jays +1300

Cardinals +1400

Rays +1700

Guardians +2500

Padres +2500

Phillies +2500

Mariners +2500

Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports

Friday

12:07 p.m. ET (ESPN): Rays vs. Guardians (-118) | AL Wild Card Game 1

2:07 p.m. ET (ABC): Phillies vs. Cardinals (-118) | NL Wild Card Game 1

4:07 p.m. ET (ESPN): Mariners vs. Blue Jays (-143) | AL Wild Card Game 1

8:07 p.m. ET (ESPN): Padres vs. Mets (-143) | NL Wild Card Game 1

Saturday

12:07 p.m. ET (ESPN2): Rays vs. Guardians

4:07 p.m. ET (ESPN): Mariners vs. Blue Jays

7:37 p.m ET (ESPN): Padres vs. Mets

8:37 p.m. ET (ESPN): Phillies vs. Cardinals

Here’s hoping your waiver claims were successful! And remember to check the free-agent market after waivers go through to see who your opponents dropped. Onto another week we go!

For anyone who was victimized by Alvin Kamara’s late scratch early Sunday morning, I implore you to set your alarm now because there’s another London game this week: Giants-Packers. Unless you’re relying on Daniel Jones, the injury report is generally clear, for now.

As always, Michael Fabiano and Shawn Childs have compiled positional rankings, statistical projections and detailed start/sit recommendations for another week of fantasy action. Enjoy!

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em

Quarterbacks: If you can, keep Matthew Stafford on the shelf this week against the Cowboys.

Running backs: Count on James Robinson to bounce back against the Texans.

Wide receivers: Romeo Doubs should be in your lineup against the Giants this week.

Tight ends: Kyle Pitts is the start of the week in a division showdown against the Buccaneers.

Kickers and defenses: Chris Boswell should be avoided in a tough matchup against the Bills.

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Positional Rankings

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, after his best game of the year, is a top-10 play this week.

Running backs: Austin Ekeler returned to form and is one of the best Week 5 RB options.

Wide receivers: On the heels of 14 catches, Cooper Kupp takes the top spot.

Tight ends: Trust in T.J. Hockenson after his career game.

Flex: All the Bengals’ top options are great plays against the Ravens this week.

Kickers: Tyler Bass is the best choice this week as the Bills are two-touchdown favorites.

Defenses: The 49ers’ defense should feast against the Panthers.

Stat Projections

Quarterbacks: After a dud against Dallas, Carson Wentz is a top-10 play against the Titans.

Running backs: Breece Hall should be started with confidence versus the Dolphins.

Wide receivers: Chris Godwin is firmly a WR1 in his second week back from injury.

Tight ends: David Njoku is a solid play after consecutive weeks with five or more catches.

Texas A&M is a Three-Score Home Underdog Against ‘Bama

Alabama beat a top-25 Arkansas team on the road last week while its SEC East counterpart, Georgia, needed a comeback to beat unranked Missouri at home. For that reason, the Crimson Tide are back to No. 1 in the AP Poll this week and the Bulldogs fell to No. 2.

The defending Heisman winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left the game against the Razorbacks early and did not return. Coach Nick Saban said he is day-to-day with a shoulder injury ahead of the team’s game against Texas A&M, which was once thought to be a marquee matchup after the offseason spat between the two programs’ coaches.

There are three all Top-25 games going on this weekend, including a huge contest for undefeated Kansas, which will have ESPN’s College Gameday on campus for the first time for its bout against TCU.

Top-25 Action

12 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 8 Tennessee (-3) vs. No. 25 LSU

12 p.m. ET (FS1): No. 17 TCU (-6.5) vs. No. 19 Kansas

3:30 p.m. ET (Fox): No. 11 Utah (-3.5) vs. No. 18 UCLA

Other Games for Your Consideration

7:30 p.m. ET (NBC): No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame (-3.5)

8 p.m. ET (CBS): Texas A&M vs. Alabama (-24.5)

Marvin Gentry/USA Today network

National Championship Odds Watch

Georgia’s near upset dinged its title odds ever-so-slightly. The Bulldogs are now +200 to win the national championship, down from +175 a week ago. Ohio State, which continued its streak of steamrolling competition, can be found at +200. Alabama, amid uncertainty about Young’s health, fell from +200 to +250. And beyond the big three, Clemson’s odds shortened from +1400 to +1100 after its win over Wake Forest.

In Other News

Five College Basketball Teams to Watch: Creighton and Dayton, which both outperformed expectations last year, are among the programs worth keeping an eye on with the season set to tip off a little more than a month from now.

Takeaways from Top 2023 Draft Prospect Duel: French phenom Victor Wembanyama and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson faced off Tuesday night in Las Vegas and the two highly touted players performed pretty much as advertised.

Alabama Builds on Top-Rated Recruiting Class: The Crimson Tide had a productive month on the recruiting trail, while Ohio State leapt Texas and Notre Dame for the No. 2 spot in the SI 25 as more top recruits made their commitments.

Thanks for reading Winners Club! Enjoy your weekend, I’ll be back in your inbox Sunday morning ahead of Giants-Packers.