5-Star EDGE Anthony "Tank" Jones Nearing Commitment
One of the Crimson Tide's top targets throughout the entire 2026 recruiting cycle is finally set to make his college decision.
5-Star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones from St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Alabama is officially set to announce his commitment on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, July 31, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
He is set to decide between Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-3, 240 lb. defender is ranked as the No. 4 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 20 alongside now six other 2026 Crimson Tide commits in Cederian Morgan, Ezavier Crowell, Javari Barnett, Tayden Kaawa, Owen Cabell, Mack Sutter and Zay Hall.
As a junior for St. Paul's, the dynamic defender finished with an impressive 84 tackles, 18 TFL's and 16 sacks. He also suits up for his high school's track and field team where, as a freshman, he took home the 6A state title for the shot put, and, as a junior, took home the trophy in the discus.
Adding a player like Jones would be a massive boost to what is already an incredibly strong 2026 recruiting class for the Crimson Tide. Alabama currently holds the most 5-Star commitments in the nation with five, but has the chance to extend its lead even further.
If DeBoer and the staff can earn a commitment from the highly sought after prospect, the Crimson Tide could be looking at a class that competes with the likes of Nick Saban's 2008 group that redefined the program.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)