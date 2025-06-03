Crimson Tide Recruiting Targets React to Official Visit
By all accounts, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff put together an impressive opening weekend of official visit season. The Tide welcomed over a dozen prospects from the 2026 recruiting class, many of which have already named Alabama among their final schools.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds five commitments and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 45 team in the nation, but with over 30 upcoming visitors, things continue to trend upward on the recruiting trail.
Though the Crimson Tide has yet to land any commitments yet from players that were in town this past weekend, many of them took to social media following the trip with seemingly good reports.
Take a look at some of reactions from the big weekend in Tuscaloosa.
1. 4-Star WR Ethan "Boobie" Feaster - DeSoto, Texas
One of the most highly touted wideout prospects in next year's class, Ethan Feaster is a 6-foot, 175 lb. speedster with the ability to not only dominate in the open field, but haul in contested grabs as well. With a background in track, his speed is one of his best traits, but his physicality is what makes him a special prospect.
2. 4-Star WR Kenny Darby - Bossier City, Louisiana (LSU Commit)
Another premium wideout talent from next year's class, Kenny Darby has a build similar to that of Feaster, standing at 6-foot, 175 lbs. He's been an LSU commit since November of 2024, but so far this offseason has only taken a visit to Tuscaloosa. He is set to make his final decision on July 4th.
3. 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson - Cleveland, Ohio
A 6-foot-3, 225 lb. athletic linebacker with the ability to both rush the passer and drop into coverage, Cincere Johnson is a dynamic prospect in the 2026 class. He named the Tide in his final schools in May, and is set to make a final decision on June 19th.
4. 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford - Duncanville, Texas
A top rated talent from the Longhorn State, KJ Ford is a 6-foot-3, 245 lb. edge rusher with an incredible ceiling. He plays with an extremely high motor, frequently wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. He is former teammates with now Alabama QB Keelon Russell and has helped guide Duncanville to two state titles in three years.
5. 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse - Marietta, Georgia
One of the top ranked linebackers in the entire 2026 class, Brayden Rouse is a 6-foot-3, 220 lb. defender who, like Johnson, is extremely versatile in what he can do on the field. He plays similarly to former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in that he can accomplish nearly any task asked of him.
6. 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson - Picayune, Mississippi
One of the top defensive linemen in the 2026 class, Nolan Wilson is a 6-foot-4, 240 lb. defender ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 player at his position in the nation. He is extremely athletic with long arms that he uses to control would be blockers and get after opposing quarterbacks.
7. 4-Star OT Malakai Lee - Honolulu, Hawaii
Malakai Lee is a 6-foot-6, 318 lb. offensive tackle and is one of the most highly sought after prospects at the position in next year's class. He has an extremely high ceiling given his impressive build for a player that's yet to enter his senior year.
Full List of Official Visitors from May 30 through June 1
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Committed to Iowa State on 04/18/2025
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/04/2025
- 4-Star WR Kenny Darby - Committed to LSU on 11/12/2024
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/06/2025
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford - Named Alabama as a finalist on 03/20/2025
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/16/2025
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/23/2025
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/28/2025
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/11/2025
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 6-8
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/06/2025
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/21/2025
- 4-Star LB Izayia Williams - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Jamarion Matthews - Committed to Alabama on 02/21/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/24/2025
- 4-Star OL Sam Utu
- 3-Star QB Matt Ponatoski - Named Alabama as a finalist on 06/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star S Daryl Bell III - Committed to Florida State on 10/10/2023
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson - Committed to Alabama on 04/12/2025
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)