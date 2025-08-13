Three Alabama Commits Named Preseason All-Americans
Accolades continue to pile up for Alabama's 2026 recruiting class, as three Crimson Tide commits were listed among some of the nation's top prospects this week as preseason All-Americans.
5-Star commits Xavier Griffin, Jireh Edwards and Ezavier Crowell were all named to Rivals' 2025 Preseason All-American list on Tuesday as the trio prepares to kick off their senior seasons this month.
Griffin, as well as another 5-Star Alabama commit, Jorden Edmonds, were recently named to the "Super 11" list by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, which names the top eleven high school football players in the state of Georgia.
The 6-foot-2, 210 lb. linebacker committed to Alabama on June 29, and has since shut his recruitment down, saying in an Instagram post that he is, "100 percent locked in."
Griffin is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the class and the No. 17 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is a dynamic defender with the ability to line up across multiple positions and wreak havoc in multiple different ways.
He has a similar skill set to that of former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in how he can rush the passer, drop into coverage and also serve as a run stopper.
Edwards, the second defender to make the preseason All-American list, is another prospect that is ranked as one of the best in the nation. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native stands at 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. and is currently listed as the No. 33 player overall in the nation and the No. 3 safety in the class, per 247Sports' composite ranking.
He suits up for St. Frances Academy which is widely regarded as one of the top high school football programs in the nation. Edwards' week one matchup against Chaminade-Madonna out of Florida will actually be broadcast on ESPN2 on Friday, August 15.
The final player, and only offensive prospect, to make the list was Crowell, the 5-Star running back out of Jackson, Alabama. Standing at 5-foot-11, 205 lbs., he is ranked as the No. 4 running back in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Crowell reclassified from the 2027 class in January of this year, so he has played just two seasons of high school football. Despite his relative inexperience, the Alabama native has been absolutely dominant on the field.
Between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Jackson High School, Crowell has over 3,700 rushing yards with 56 touchdowns, and has also added some production as a receiver with another 470 yards and six more scores.
With less than six months to go until early signing day in December, Alabama holds 21 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, five of which are rated as 5-Star prospects. Though there are still some targets that Kalen DeBoer and the staff are after, the summer has been extremely successful for the Crimson Tide.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)