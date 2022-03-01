Best of February

Look Back: Biggest Stories of February
February is in the books and, for such a short month, so much has happened. Here's your chance take a look back at the top stories of February and give them one last read.
Hogs Disrespected by AP Voters
Fans infuriated, perplexed by favor shown to LSU
The second the newest college AP poll came out, the temperature across Arkansas rose three degrees as Razorback fans seethed in anger.
The disrespect is real and Hog fans are hopping mad.
Time for Jerry Jones to Turn the Wildcat Loose
Former Razorback needs to tap into what gave him edge early in his career, take risks
I hope this finds you in good mental health after watching Matthew Stafford, a kid you watched dominate Texas high school football literally blocks from your house, make his way to the Super Bowl. Seeing him at Georgia instead of Arkansas and then in the Super Bowl with the Rams instead of the Cowboys must be tough.
Has Former OU Coach Started Ripple Effect Across College Football?
It probably shouldn't be surprising Lincoln Riley lands his OU quarterback again
Lincoln Riley has now managed to recruit Caleb Williams to two blue-bloods.
When the current USC coach was at Oklahoma, he got him there and now he's talking him to coming West along with some of his teammates in Norman.
Lane Kiffin Just Saying What Others Don't Have Guts to Say
Name, image, likeness creating some disparities in college football and Ole Miss coach one of few admitting it
If you think the whole name, image and likeness stuff isn't being used in recruiting, you really aren't paying attention.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is one of only a handful that has the guts to admit it.
Has Arkansas been 'Gho$ted'?
Safety commit Myles Rowser goes dark, generating latest red flag, reportedly reschedules signing day
Word has trickled out of Michigan that safety commit Myles Rowser isn't expected to sign with Arkansas today. However, despite numerous red flags popping up lately, it doesn't 100% rule out the Hogs.
Rowser Flips on Arkansas to Go to a 'Place'
A closer look at where 4-star safety chose over Razorbacks
The recruitment of 4-star safety Myles Rowser has been a strange one over the past couple of months, but nothing could have prepared Hog fans for what came down today.
Hogs Enter Phase 4 of Musselman's Plan With Thrashing of Bulldogs
Razorbacks learning how to put lesser opponents away
ATHENS, Ga. – While Jimmy Dykes's internet is still giving off Hofstra in North Little Rock vibes, the Arkansas Razorbacks have taken the next step into becoming "that darn team" once again.
Jimbo Fisher Decides Offense Best Defense for No. 1 Class
Texas A&M coach goes full-blown country, even challenging SEC coaches to fight
You really have to wonder exactly what Jimbo Fisher thought the reaction would be to landing a top-ranked recruiting class.
Challenging the league coaches to a fight probably wasn't at the top of that list for most.
Auburn's Bad Habit Good News for Hogs
With Tigers in Harsin created turmoil, SEC West power may fall from relevancy
Some habits are just too hard to break, and at Auburn, that habit is holding a blow torch to the seat of whomever is the head football coach, no matter how successful.
How Bad Does One Particular SEC Team Have to be Before Joe Lunardi Actually Notices?
We challenge SEC fans to look at facts and still arrive at same conclusion as ESPN bracketology
I'll give you two basketball teams, and you guess which is projected as the No. 6 seed, and which is currently slotted as a No. 8 seed.
Hog Inks Deal with B-Unlimited
Joins other Razorbacks in partnership with graphic tee company
Arkansas guard J.D. Notae is now in the shirt business.
The SEC's leading scorer recently came to an agreement with B-Unlimited to have a line of shirts produced with his likeness.
Father of Former Hogs Chris and Will Gragg Taught Important Lesson
Nearly 30 years later, lesson on ragged junior high football field fully sticks
For most of my life, I have always thought that the whole “sports teaches life lessons” cliche’ was a bit overhyped.
Last Time Auburn Came to Bud Walton Ranked This High it was Electric
Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback faced off in battle of future SEC Now hosts
The last time Arkansas and Auburn met in a game of this magnitude in Bud Walton was on February 24, 1999, which the Hogs won in stunning fashion, 104-88.
BURKS BREAKDOWN: New York Jets
We evaluate Burks to the Jets through a Southeast Arkansas lens
The newest NFL mock drafts are out and Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks has made his way into the first round, this time as the second receiver taken at No. 13 by the Cleveland Browns.
Both Browns fans and New York Jets fans have made it clear they want the large speedy wide receiver with hands big and strong enough to palm a bowling ball.
Hogs Have to Work Overtime to Down No. 1 Auburn, 80-76
JD Notae's 28 points keys Arkansas to 80-76 win in overtime over top-ranked Tigers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It may take awhile to end the celebration on this one.
Many of a school-record 20,327 at Bud Walton Arena rushed the court after Arkansas won an overtime thriller over No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night, 80-76.
Victory Over No. 1 Auburn Takes Place Alongside Two Other Landmark Moments in Arkansas History
Family tradition gets to pass down another generation
When I was a small child in the 80's, my parents had the same coffee table/ottoman set-up that thousands of homes across Arkansas had in those days.
IN PHOTOS: Hogs Historical Upset of No. 1 Auburn
The images, emotions from beginning to the storming of the court
The best photos that captured the energy at Bud Walton during that historical victory.
CLOSER LOOK: Connor Stroh
Arkansas offensive lineman target breaks down all aspects of D-1 recruiting life
FRISCO, Texas – Wakeland's Connor Stroh is a mountain of a young man who throws up 405 lbs on bench press in weight lifting competitions with ease and squats so much it looks like the bar might break at any moment.
Few in Jonesboro Surprised Harsin May Get Fired at Auburn
Auburn may fire the football coach...once he returns to the country after vacation
It apparently hasn't taken long for Auburn folks to figure out Bryan Harsin.
Only a year after being tabbed to replace Gus Malzahn, multiple reports are coming out that "it's over for Bryan Harsin at Auburn," according to Joseph Goodman at AL.com.
Ramirez Lifts Razorbacks to Win Over Auburn
Late shot broke a tie, giving Hogs key win without three starters playing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors could have gotten out of Thursday night's game with Auburn.
But that wasn't going to happen, even with injuries and illness.
Beating No. 1 Auburn Still Doesn't Get Hogs Lot of Respect
Despite getting big wins, Razorbacks not moving up much in "bracketology" rankings
They sent LSU to a massive skid on their home floor.
Musselman Didn't See Need for Three-Point Shot at End
JD Notae took a long shot late against Alabama, but Razorbacks didn't need that in loss
Arkansas got the ball in the hands of who they wanted at the end but weren't looking for JD Notae to crank up a three-pointer.
How Hogs can pay it forward
Musselman can turn lessons from Alabama loss today into tourney win in March
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Arkansas fans are probably disappointed in today's loss at Alabama, but losing that game might be the best thing to happen to the Hogs the rest of the season.
We Reveal our Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials
In a strong year, comedy reigned as companies cut back on social causes
The one thing about living in Arkansas is rarely is there a reason to cheer a specific team in the Super Bowl.
Even with former Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen serving as the back-up quarterback for Cincinnati, fans were split as to whether that was enough to justify cheering for a team led by former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Music City Bowl Is Way-Too-Early Projection for Hogs This Year
Spring practices haven't started, but the projections for the 2022 season are starting
Is there ever a time when it's not okay to talk football?
Not in the SEC. It just means more and all.
Random Observations: Missouri
Odd things we noticed that few would have during Hogs' win in Mizzou Arena
As with every game, there are some things those of us who have to watch from beginning to end with extreme focus tend to notice that others may not.
Here are a few from tonight's Missouri game.
Can These Hogs Be All Elite?
We analyze what might determine the Razorback's potential greatness or downfall
From here on out, every game Arkansas plays will either be against a tournament caliber team with a tournament caliber feel to the game, or will actually be in a tournament.
How did Tennessee Not Become a Rival?
Hogs never developed a taste for Volunteer blood
Quick, name your favorite moment from this big rivalry between Arkansas and Tennessee.
The majority of you were probably short-circuited by the idea of there ever being a rivalry between Arkansas and Tennessee.
Eric Musselman's Great Prom-Posal
Hogs' coach pulling out all the stops to get 5-star recruit to say yes
When Arkansas coach Eric Musselman started pushing for a red-out against Tennessee this weekend, complete with red pop-poms and special permission from the Southeastern Conference to wear red uniforms at home since a game against Rice in the early '80s, it raised some eyebrows.
Win Over Vols Was Big, But Now How You Think
Razorbacks get key win over Tennessee in midst of schedule's most brutal stretch
Rick Schaeffer, a member of 103.7 The Buzz's Drive Time Sports afternoon call-in show in Little Rock, referred to the Tennessee game as the most important game Arkansas has played in a long time.
Eric Musselman: 'What We're Doing Right Now Is Not Easy'
Razorbacks get win in a game over Tennessee that was bruising and not particularly attractive
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It seems hard at times for Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to be glowing about his team.
That wasn't the case Saturday evening.
After a 58-48 win over No. 16 Tennessee, the Razorbacks' coach was handing it out in measured doses.
Razorback Fans Should Show Devo Love
Guard earns reprieve from hate shown by Twitter trolls
Earlier this season, Arkansas sophomore Davonte Davis went through a tough stretch.
He was down on himself. His family could easily see the emotional weight he was carrying, and a certain segment of the fan base who honestly shouldn’t get to call themselves that, flexed their Twitter muscles from the safety of their keyboards.
Tyree Appleby Continues Florida Tradition
Former Arkansas high school players have been thorn for Hogs
The Razorbacks continue their NCAA tournament style schedule Tuesday night with a Florida team that is coming off the high of taking down projected No. 1 seed Auburn.
The Gators have traditionally been a thorn in the Hogs' side, especially in Gainesville. This is usually because they manage to find a kid from Arkansas who plays out of his mind trying to prove a point.
Eric Musselman Didn't Talk About Previous Losses to Florida
After ending a losing streak of nearly 30 years in Gainesville, Hogs' coach finally talked about it with Hogs
Even the doubters have to admit this Arkansas team is now rolling.
After an 82-74 win over Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman was finally able to talk about it with his team.
Things We Noticed Fans Probably Didn't
Road win over Florida had its fair share of hidden gems
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – While it was an early start, it can be assumed that most Arkansas fans carved out time to watch the Hogs claim an 82-74 victory that ended a losing streak in Florida that stretches back to the last Razorback team to appear in a national championship game in 1995.
Dave Van Horn Didn't Expect Opening Series to Be Very Easy
Arkansas coach warned his team Illinois State was going to be a battle, which is what happened
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dave Van Horn warned his team.
"It’s good to win the series after losing the opening game," he said after a 4-2 win Sunday to clinch the opening series.
NFL Draft Bible Ranks Treylon Burks Second Best Wide Receiver in Draft
Starting the position rankings a couple of months ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Treylon Burks is moving up in the pecking order for wide receivers in the NFL Draft.
Right now it's all educated guesses. We haven't had the NFL Combine that usually sees a lot of shuffling among all rankings.
Van Horn Wanted Early Season Challenges to Be Ready for SEC
Razorbacks will face more good teams heading to Round Rock Classic this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was some low-level grumbling from some fans after Arkansas' opening series with Illinois State.
Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn really doesn't care.
Kentucky Has Weaknesses to be Exploited
Wildcats' bad habits could make for big afternoon for Hogs
Good news Arkansas fans. When Kentucky comes to town on Saturday, John Calipari will not only bring a team that is beatable, it will be a team that can potentially be blown out of the gym.
The Wildcats have two major weaknesses that can be exploited.
Jaylin Williams Knows What's Ahead on Saturday
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe is a challenge and might be best player in country
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Jaylin Williams watches film. A lot of it.
He knows exactly what he'll be facing in Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe in Saturday's matchup at 1 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena on CBS.
"It's a battle I want to go against," Williams said Wednesday afternoon.
Hog Fans Will Take Haselwood's Motivation from Wherever
Transfer Jadon Haselwood has made most noise around Razorback football lately ... calling out Sooners' Lunatic Fringe
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been quiet around Arkansas football for nearly two months.
While Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman may like it that way, his new transfer wide receiver made a little bit of news last week.
Razorbacks' Wear-and-Tear of Closing Season Shows Up
No. 25 Georgia gets late free throws, Hogs miss chances in 63-62 loss Thursday night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The wear and tear of a rough closing stretch is starting to show for Arkansas.
Georgia got a three-point play from Jenna Staiti with her free throw with 21 seconds left gave No. 25 Georgia a 63-62 win over the Razorbacks, who have now lost all four games they've played over a seven-day stretch.
Best Cat Fights Hogs Have Ever Had
We rank the seven greatest games Kentucky and Arkansas have played against one another
When Arkansas came into an SEC that had been owned by Kentucky, the Razorbacks stunned the league by going undefeated in regular season games agains the Wildcats during its first four conference seasons.
Connor Noland Strikes Out 10 Hoosiers in Cold Weather in Round Rock
Razorbacks' pitcher dons sleeves for first time, but not really a problem in 5-2 win against Indiana
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Connor Noland had never pitched in long sleeves before he took the mound on a frosty Friday night.
It turned out to be one of the best outings of his career.
Arkansas' Stanley Umude, JD Notae After Kentucky Win
Razorbacks play around Wildcats' Tshiebwe to pick up another SEC win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae put on a show and Jaylin Williams ended up with one.
As a result, No. 18 Arkansas downed No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena, 75-73.
Random Notes: Walking Out, Fedoras, Sharks, Herman's, Seedings, Streaks and Recruits
Top recruits visiting Saturday no longer on their team as of this week
After letting the events of the day settle in, we came up with the finest collection of notes pertaining to Arkansas-Kentucky the money our readers pay for these musings can buy.
Where Hogs Land in Monday's Polls Really Doesn't Mean Much
New rankings will have fans talking in both directions but really means nothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Where will Arkansas land in Monday's polls?
That may be the biggest question of the week after the Razorbacks avoided having Saturday's win over Kentucky cost the school a quarter-million bucks.
Razorbacks Get Tournament Eighth Seed with Win Over Mississippi State
Hogs coach Mike Neighbors happy to have things fall team's way in win in over the Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Arkansas finally got one of these games at the end of a brutal schedule to go their way.
Razorbacks 'Battle' to Split Sunday Doubleheader in Round Rock
Late homer lifts Arkansas to win after dropping earlier game to Stanford on Sunday
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Jalen Battles played hero with his bat and glove Sunday night.
Trailing by one in the top of eighth, Battles cranked a three-run home run to left field to lift No. 2 Arkansas to a come-from-behind 6-4 win against Louisiana in the Round Rock Classic finale.
https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-baseball/razorbacks-battle-to-split-sunday-doubleheader-in-round-rock
JD Notae's Big Week Lands Top Player Honor from SEC
National Player of Week recognition also comes from national media on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Last week was a pretty good one for Arkansas' JD Notae.
After averaging 26 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in wins at Florida and against sixth-ranked Kentucky, he picked up some national notice this week.
Art Briles Probably Should Quit Trying to Coach
After staying on job with Grambling about a week, former Baylor coach likely will never coach anywhere
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Art Briles should just quit trying to get a coaching job that anybody has to know about.
https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/art-briles-probably-should-quit-trying-to-coach