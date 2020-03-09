FSU Basketball's Patrick Williams Earns ACC 6th Man of the Year Honors

It doesn't take a lot to see what's so special about Florida State freshman Patrick Williams. Eyes are a good start.

And today, voters affirmed as much, as the frosh forward was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's 6th Man of the Year. This comes just a season after the Seminoles' Mfiondu Kabengele captured the same award in 2019.

Williams (6'8, 225) is from Charlotte and will be heading back to North Carolina for the ACC Tournament with other conference accolades as well. He was also named to the ACC's All-Freshman Team and finished fourth in Freshman of the Year voting.

I broke down Williams' superb off-ball movement earlier this year, and his heady play is no small part of what helped him win this hardware while contributing 9.2 points per game and 4 boards off the bench.

Here's how the voting broke down: