The NCAA's Last Stand: detailing the unjust suspension of Baba Miller

I was at work when the Baba Miller news dropped.

You turn on your computer and go to NCAA.org and click on "Mission & Priorities" under the "NCAA" tab at the top, as you're curious to know more about this organization. You just want to see what standards they uphold, what their goals are.

The first sentence reads "The NCAA is a member-led organization focused on cultivating an environment that emphasizes academics, fairness, and well-being across college sports." Seems about right.

Let's take a closer look at the fairness, as they expand on it a little further down. "With so much changing in college sports, rule changes are focused on improving the student-ath­lete experience. The NCAA is committed to providing a fair, inclusive and fulfilling environment for student-athletes and giving them a voice in the decision-making process."

For an organization that realizes there is so much changing in collegiate athletics, they refuse to change themselves. They are quite possibly the least self-aware organization in the sporting world right now.

In the age of the money grab in college sports, the NCAA cannot realize they are losing their authority. Teams are switching conferences willingly for more TV money, players are transferring without waivers to expand their horizons, recruits are taking the biggest cash grabs possible, and players are (finally) being able to profit off of their own name, image, and likeness. It's about time, too. College athletics generated almost $20 billion in 2019 from ticket sales, TV deals, sponsorships, etc.

While a governing body is necessary, it's time for it to be something that is not the National Collegiate Athletic Association. They have no authority, no backbone, no regulations, no consistency, and continually target the ones who aren't the money-makers for them.

The target this time around, Papa Ababacar "Baba" Bartolome Miller; a Spanish-born basketball player, who decided to leave the Real Madrid system and play college basketball, thinking that style of basketball was the best way to expand his game. The NCAA suspended him for half of the upcoming 2022-23 season. What could Miller have done that necessitated a 16-game suspension if he didn't move to the United States until August of 2022?

In 2020, Baba Miller traveled from Spain to Texas for a training camp to gain more recognition and exposure as he was starting to think he might want to participate in college basketball in the future. His plane tickets, hotels, and some meals were paid for by some unknown party, at least as of now, well before any school was recruiting him, including Florida State. The total came out to about $3,000 that the Miller family paid back as soon as they caught wind it might be against NCAA rules.

Essentially, Baba Miller was suspended for 16 games because of $3,000 for a basketball training camp that he paid back before being recruited by the school he chose to attend. And originally, according to a few sources, the NCAA wanted to suspend Miller for the entire season before FSU fought back and "settled" on 16 games. FSU tried appealing further, but were denied.

Seems a little outlandish at first glance, doesn't it? Let's dive further into a recruitment and player Florida State knew very well, James Wiseman.

In 2017, now Memphis Head Coach, and then Memphis booster and alumni, Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway paid the Wiseman family $11,500 to help them relocate from Nashville, TN to Memphis, TN, where Hardaway was, at the time, the head coach for a local high school and highly regarded AAU team. James Wiseman was the composite Number 1 ranked high school player in his recruiting class and would go on to sign with Memphis over Florida State, where Hardaway had been hired to coach. For an amount that is almost quadruple the amount Miller received, to go to a university where the booster attended and would go on to coach at, James Wiseman was suspended a total of... 12 games (He'd later decide to not return to school after the suspension to prepare for the NBA Draft. He was selected 2nd Overall in the 2020 Draft).

The situations have their similarities. Both situations happened two years prior to the player arriving on campus and both were paid for essentially travel. Somehow, the NCAA decided an international-born player, who has never lived in the United States, and has never been informed or educated on the rules and regulations of the NCAA was punished more than a US prospect who received more money in a time when people still sort of cared about recruiting violations. And the one that was international, tried to make amends once they knew it could be illegal, while the local prospect didn't try at all.

So much for promoting fairness and protecting the student-athletes.

If I'm an international prospect, whose goal is to play professionally in the United States in the NBA, why would I choose the NCAA at this point? Between the G-League, the Australian NBL, the new OTE venture, continuing to play overseas for Real Madrid... They'll all have better interests in mind than the NCAA.

Well what if FSU self-reported this, as I have heard was the case, they should receive a lesser punishment, right? After all, Kansas Head Coach Bill Self was just handed a 4-game self-suspension for repeated recruiting violations, stemming back from the infamous wiretaps of 2017-2019. So he gets 4 games (and yes, he could get more in the future, but it seems unlikely) for repeatedly and knowingly breaking recruiting violations, yet an international player gets 16 games?

And in a similar situation to Kansas, the NCAA just handed Louisville a $5,000 fine, a two week ban on unofficial visits, and a loss of 7 total recruiting days for the 2022-23 season for their involvement in the scandal coming from the wire tape. Louisville’s involvement was a plot to get 5-star prospect Brian Bowen II to attend Louisville by funneling $100,000 through Adidas to the Bowen family. While the coach that led that effort is no longer there and is at another school, a $5,000 fine seems to be getting off mighty easy considering the situation.

The NCAA has been holding onto this false notion of amateurism for far too long. This has been a multi-billion dollar industry for the better part of a decade now, and they're losing their minds over what is, quite literally, 0.0000026% of what the NCAA as an organization earned most recently ($1.16Billion).

So what could Florida State possibly do from here? Every respectable media outlet is, for once, siding with FSU and Baba Miller, saying this is extremely egregious and unnecessary, and Florida State University is a big enough brand to make noise with whatever they decide to do.

Florida State could just play him. Forget what the NCAA says, play the kid like he deserves. This would take away wins in the future, would keep FSU from playing in the NCAA Tournament (a huge money maker for every university that participates, which is why so many coaches this offseason were saying it needs to be expanded), and Leonard Hamilton would likely be suspended as well. But it would make the statement of all statements, saying the NCAA no longer has the autonomy they thought they had.

They could take legal action against the NCAA and take it to the US Court System, but then you're relying on them to side with a foreign individual against a major organization (not implying anything, just saying), and it likely wouldn't get resolved in the next two months when he'd be due to play anyways. Still, a strong possibility.

Or they can just take the inane punishment and sit him and let him practice until the time is "served." Florida State isn't done fighting this. We know they aren't, but just how successful can they be in this instance? It has taken more than four years for any major penalties to be handed down on programs from the wiretaps, yet this kid, who has been in the US for all of three months, has been suspended for half of the season.

This is the NCAA's last stand. The hill they want to die on. They have been a joke of an organization for as long as I have been alive. They just might get their wish if enough noise comes from this, where they are as irrelevant as they should be.

If we're just lucky enough, this is the beginning of the end for the NCAA. The major universities all come together and remove themselves from the NCAA. For now, we'll just deal with the continuous nonsensical rulings, that have no consistency from case to case, and drive universities mad.

