AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coronavirus Strikes FSU Football Program Again

David Visser

COVID-19 has again touched the Florida State football program, per a report from Wayne McGahee of the Tallahassee Democrat. Details are rather scarce right now, but FSU Athletics had divulged that at least one player has tested positive for coronavirus. We don't know which player (or players) that involves.

Of course, this isn't the Seminoles' first brush with the pandemic. In March, redshirt-senior offensive lineman Andrew Boselli tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently recovered, along with members of his family in Jacksonville.  

We've seen similar reports like this from other programs across the country that have reopened for voluntary workouts, as Florida State football did on June 1. Unfortunately, news like this is only going to increase as programs across the country continue to open up and workout. There are simply too many people sharing common spaces and contact, and then going their separate ways afterward. 

The hope here, on the front end, is that infections are kept to a relative minimum and that programs don't become breeding grounds for the virus. And on the back end, we all hope that these finely tuned student athletes, if they do contract the virus, are able to recover quickly and fully. 

There are attendant questions to new coronavirus cases on collegiate sports teams, of course. How often should programs test? What should players' involvement look like while awaiting results? FBS football teams have 85 scholarship players and many more walk-ons-- how many cases are too many? Where do programs draw that line?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Class of '21 Tight End Offered By the 'Noles

River Helms adds Florida State to the list of schools offering a scholarship

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers 2022 OT: Scouting Report

The 'Noles try to establish a Bayou pipeline

Mike Settle

FSU Lands Commitment From 2021 OL: Reaction

The ‘Noles cross the state line to help out in the trenches

Mike Settle

Iverson at FSU? Questioning Possibilities with 'The Answer'

What if Allen Iverson had suited up in the garnet and gold?

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: 'Noles Continue to Speak Out, & Recruiting Updates

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Scouting 5-Star FSU Hoops Prospect Moussa Cisse

5-Star basketball prospect Moussa Cisse scouting report. Why does Leonard Hamilton love Cisse's game?

Mitch Schmidt

by

David Visser

Tamorrion Terry's Odds of Being 1st WR Picked in 2021 NFL Draft

How likely is it that Scary Terry is the first off the board at his position, per Vegas?

David Visser

FSU Football's History with Mountain West Conference

Boise State last year, Boise State this year-- but what about the rest of the Mountain West Conference teams the 'Noles have faced?

David Visser

Athlete with FSU in Top-5 Commits to Arkansas

Will the Seminoles' proximity to this prospect help them earn his pledge?

David Visser

FSU AM: DB Commitment & More 'Nole Comments on Race Issues

In-state cornerback chooses the 'Noles, more statements about racial issues from FSU representatives, with softball and swimming and diving.

Dustin Franklin