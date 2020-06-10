Coronavirus Strikes FSU Football Program Again

COVID-19 has again touched the Florida State football program, per a report from Wayne McGahee of the Tallahassee Democrat. Details are rather scarce right now, but FSU Athletics had divulged that at least one player has tested positive for coronavirus. We don't know which player (or players) that involves.

Of course, this isn't the Seminoles' first brush with the pandemic. In March, redshirt-senior offensive lineman Andrew Boselli tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently recovered, along with members of his family in Jacksonville.

We've seen similar reports like this from other programs across the country that have reopened for voluntary workouts, as Florida State football did on June 1. Unfortunately, news like this is only going to increase as programs across the country continue to open up and workout. There are simply too many people sharing common spaces and contact, and then going their separate ways afterward.

The hope here, on the front end, is that infections are kept to a relative minimum and that programs don't become breeding grounds for the virus. And on the back end, we all hope that these finely tuned student athletes, if they do contract the virus, are able to recover quickly and fully.

There are attendant questions to new coronavirus cases on collegiate sports teams, of course. How often should programs test? What should players' involvement look like while awaiting results? FBS football teams have 85 scholarship players and many more walk-ons-- how many cases are too many? Where do programs draw that line?