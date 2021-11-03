Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Braves’ Blooper Making a Trip to Athens

    Kirby Smart sent an invite to the Atlanta Braves to attend Georgia’s game versus Missouri this weekend.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Braves broke the 26-year long World Series drought late Wednesday night with the convincing 7-0 win over the Astros on the road in game six of the World Series. 

    Seeing as it's the first title in the state of Georgia in that time span, the Georgia Bulldogs have reached out to the Braves with congratulations. The Braves aren't the only team that had legitimate aspirations of a championship this season, the Bulldogs share that sentiment. 

    The Braves are however the only team to have completed the mission, for now at least. Head coach Kirby Smart and his football program are hoping to get a little bit of that championship look to rub off this Saturday. 

    Smart invited the Braves and their mascot, Blooper, to Sanford Stadium on Saturday to root on the Dawgs and it seems they will be making the trip. 

    Read More

    Blooper even made a joke about potentially playing defensive line for the Bulldogs on Saturday. 

    Georgia will also be taking the time out to honor former head coach Mark Richt during the half time festivities of the game on Saturday. Georgia is a 38.0 point favorite at home against the (4-4) Missouri Tigers. 

    You May Also Like:

    Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17064684
    News

    Key Member of the World Series Champions to Be in Athens Saturday

    42 seconds ago
    20211030_RRD_FB_FLA_1299-L
    News

    Film Room: What JT Brings That Stetson Doesn't

    1 hour ago
    20211030_RRD_FB_FLA_1376-L
    News

    Film Room: Pt. 1 What Stetson Brings That JT Doesn't

    2 hours ago
    E2011308-F3FC-4122-A6E5-539753458964
    News

    Georgia Pushing Chips In On Several Corners

    3 hours ago
    211030_mlm_fb_florida_1874-L
    News

    What Georgia Betting Line Tells Us About UGA vs Missouri

    5 hours ago
    15F60A4A-9A04-4CF1-A6F0-37E3C2AD7EF1
    News

    Cook and White Defying the Odds as RBs

    6 hours ago
    87CF4B53-77B6-4686-AD65-2E3EE6743221
    News

    REACTION: CFP Committee Having None of OU and Cincy

    18 hours ago
    5E33B1F8-FC7A-45FF-B92A-C99AA67235F8
    News

    JUST IN: CFP Rankings are Out, Dawgs Take Top Spot

    19 hours ago