Key Member of the World Series Champions to Be in Athens Saturday

Kirby Smart sent an invite to the Atlanta Braves to attend Georgia’s game versus Missouri this weekend.

The Atlanta Braves broke the 26-year long World Series drought late Wednesday night with the convincing 7-0 win over the Astros on the road in game six of the World Series.

Seeing as it's the first title in the state of Georgia in that time span, the Georgia Bulldogs have reached out to the Braves with congratulations. The Braves aren't the only team that had legitimate aspirations of a championship this season, the Bulldogs share that sentiment.

The Braves are however the only team to have completed the mission, for now at least. Head coach Kirby Smart and his football program are hoping to get a little bit of that championship look to rub off this Saturday.

Smart invited the Braves and their mascot, Blooper, to Sanford Stadium on Saturday to root on the Dawgs and it seems they will be making the trip.

Blooper even made a joke about potentially playing defensive line for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia will also be taking the time out to honor former head coach Mark Richt during the half time festivities of the game on Saturday. Georgia is a 38.0 point favorite at home against the (4-4) Missouri Tigers.

