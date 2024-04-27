NFL Draft: Packers Select QB Michael Pratt in 7th Round
With the 245th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt. In 2023, Pratt threw for 2,406 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Throughout his four years with the Green Wave, Pratt threw for 9,611 yards, 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He posted a 148.0 passing efficiency rate, as well.
Pratt was named the American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year in 2023. Pratt was one of five players in the AAC to receive an invite to the draft combine. Pratt was also invited out to the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Tulane alumni’s best season came in 2022 where he threw for 3,009 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. Pratt led a revitalization of the Tulane program that included an AAC championship, a win over Caleb WIlliams and USC in the Cotton Bowl, and a record of 23-5 over the last two seasons.
ESPN’s Field Yates had Pratt going with the 95th pick as the best-case scenario or the 145th pick as the worst-case scenario - obviously, things didn't quite work out that way. All in all, Pratt ended up going to an organization that believes in him and he should have a good opportunity to learn from the quarterbacks in the room, notably starter Jordan Love. He was the eleventh quarterback selected in the 2024 Draft class.