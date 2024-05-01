PODCAST: CFB Super League Ridiculousness + Audience Q&A
Time to take some questions from the audience about the upcoming G5 football season and more. Obviously, the expansion of the College Football Playoff opens the door for at least one team from the G5 to make that tournament. Who might that program be in this first year of the 12-team format?
Could all of that change with the potential creation of a G5 super league? Is this the potential impetus for the G5 to make their own playoff? Eric Henry of 247Sports joins once again for a discussion of what this offseason prognostication means for the sport. Happy football watching! Look for more audience participation and Q&A opportunities in future episodes of the show.
