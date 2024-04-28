REPORT: Frank Gore Jr. Signing UDFA Deal With Buffalo Bills
While he did not hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft, Frank Gore Jr. will get his shot at the National Football League. Per a report from Bleacer Report's Jordan Schultz, Gore Jr. will sign with the Buffalo Bills.
His father, Frank Gore Sr., also played for the Bills in 2019 as part of this 15-year career as an NFL player.
Through four years at Southern Miss, Gore Jr. ran for 4,022 yards, 26 touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per rush. His best season came in 2022 where he ran for 1,382 yards and nine touchdowns.
This season, Gore Jr. ranked fifth amongst the Sun Belt Conference in rushing yards, but in 2022, Gore Jr. was second, just behind Marshall running back Khalan Laborn.
Standing at 5’8” and 200 pounds, the Miami product was named to the Sun Belt second-team all-conference and prior to 2023, Gore Jr. was named to the 2022 first-team all-Sun Belt at all-purpose back and second-team running back.
Gore Jr. now joins a running back room that includes James Cook and 2024 draft Ray Davis (Kentucky) and looks to compete for a spot in the rotation.