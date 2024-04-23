TRANSFER PORTAL: All-CUSA Jacksonville State DL Chris Hardie Exploring Options
Jacksonville State defensive lineman Chris Hardie is set to enter the transfer portal as first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 270-pound Hardie earned Conference USA First-Team All-Conference honors after a 60-tackle, 16.5-tackle-for-loss and eight sack campaign in 2023.
Hardie had multiple sacks in four games last season while having arguably his best outings of the year against the Gamecocks’ toughest competition – combining to record 13 tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks against an SEC opponent in South Carolina and a Sun Belt power in Coastal Carolina. He also recorded an interception which he returned for a 56-yard touchdown against CUSA foe Middle Tennessee State.
The Vincent, Alabama native arrived at Jacksonville State in 2019, redshirting before appearing in 47 games over the next four seasons with the program, being one of the top defensive linemen first at the FCS level where he racked up 101 tackles with 30 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks – followed by the standout season in the Gamecocks’ first year at the FBS level.
Hardie is being represented by Austin, Texas-based A&P Sports Agency.