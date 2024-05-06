TRANSFER PORTAL: Texas Reportedly Lands San José State DB Jay'Vion Cole
Per a report from Pro Football Focus, former San José State corner back Jav'Vion Cole has committed to the University of Texas for the next stage of his college football career.
RELATED: Former Hawaii All-American Chad Owens Named To Canadian Football Hall of Fame
Cole will be a junior after spending the 2022 season with Cal Poly and the 2023 seasons with Brent Brennan's spatan squad. Brennan accepted the head coach position at Arizona this offseason and was replaced by former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo.
In 2022 with Cal Poly, Cole played in 11 games with four interceptions and nine passes defended. In 2023 with SJSU, Cole started all 13 games with three interceptions and 13 passes defended. He also had a sack and three tackles for loss last season.
Cole will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he joins a Longhorns team that went 12-2 and reached the college football playoff last season. Texas begin the 2024 season on August 31 when they host Cole's former Mountain West rival in Colorado State.