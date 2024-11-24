#19 Army Football Routed By #6 Notre Dame At Yankee Stadium 49-14
Two of college football’s most storied programs met for the first time since 2016 on Saturday night in the confines of New York City’s Yankee Stadium - the #6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish faced off against the #19 Army Black Knights.
Unfortunately for Jeff Monken’s team, the score began to get out of hand by the end of the second quarter. The contest ended with a final score of 49-14 in favor of the Irish.
Army found themselves in a 14-0 hole by their third possession. That drive saw them travel 75 yards in 12 plays, eating seven and a half minutes of clock on the way to a four-yard touchdown run by Bryson Daily.
The Army defense made a goal-line stand on Notre Dame’s next drive, but the Black Knights punted the ball away on that offensive possession and the one following it. Notre Dame then put together a quick, eight-play touchdown drive to go up 28-7 with 26 seconds left in the half.
A Daily fumble, recovered by the Irish, then made it seem as if the Irish could add three more points in the final moments of the second quarter, but ND kicker Mitch Jeter could not connect on a 48-yard attempt.
In the second half, Jeremiah Love took Notre Dame’s first play from scrimmage 68 yards to the house to add to the lead.
Past the point of punting being an option Army turned the ball over on downs in their own territory on their next possession. The Black Knights’ defense did manage to block a Notre Dame field goal attempt five plays later, but the offense again turned the ball over on downs.
To wrap the third quarter, Notre Dame pulled starting quarterback Riley Leonard and backup Steve Angeli led a 57-yard touchdown drive that ended with a ten-yard rushing score from Jadarian Price.
Army started the fourth quarter by again turning it over on downs at the end of an 11-play, 49-yard drive. On the first play of the Irish’s ensuing possession, Aneyas Williams busted off a 58-yard scoring run to further widen the gap.
Army cut the lead once more before the final whistle, with Daily punching in his second rushing score with 22 seconds remaining. The Black Knights finished the game with 207 rushing yards, tying their season low.
In the grand scheme of things, the loss for Army doesn't matter much, cosidering the Black Knights have already secured a berth in the AAC championship game against Tulane in two weeks. However, it does end a 13-game winning streak that Jeff Monken's group took pride in.
Army will continue their season next week (Saturday, November 30 - Noon ET) at West Point, facing UTSA amongst their Senior Day festivities.
