2025 G5 QB Scouting Reports: Owen McCown - UTSA
Owen McCown’s college football journey got off to a fast start. Beginning his career at Colorado, he played in four games as a true freshman and started three. In his first start, he produced the second-best starting debut by a quarterback in Colorado history, passing for 258 yards and a touchdown against UCLA.
After the staff turnover at Colorado, McCown made his way back to his home state to join Head Coach Jeff Traylor and the Roadrunners of UTSA. During the 2023 season, McCown played in seven games, with his first start coming against Marshall in the Frisco Bowl, where he led the Roadrunners to their first-ever bowl win — a sign of things to come.
The 2024 season was a turning point for McCown’s career, marking his first full season as a starting college quarterback and leading UTSA to a 7–6 record with another bowl win. Entering the 2025 season, McCown is on several award watch lists, and expectations for the lefty are high in San Antonio as he returns for his second season at the helm.
Height: 6’1
Weight: 190
Class: Redshirt Junior
Hometown: Rusk, TX
High School / Previous School: Rusk HS / Colorado
Notable Stats & Accolades:
2024 Stats: 294/467 (63%) | 3,424 yards | 25 TDs / 10 INTs | 340 yards rushing, 3TDs
Career Stats (Colorado & UTSA): 394/625 (63%) | 4,466 yards | 31 TDs / 15 INTs | 429 yards rushing, 5 TDs
Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP (2024)
Set school record for single game completion percentage against #20 Tennessee after passing for 18/20, 170 and two touchdowns (2023)
PLAYING ON TIME
A key trait that led to Owen McCown's success in 2024 was his ability to play on time and within the intended rhythm of the offense. On film, he consistently gets rid of the ball right at the top of his drop — after a quick hitch if he's throwing downfield, or after progressing from one read to the next. He's always under control, maintains a strong base, and looks as if he knows exactly what he’s doing as the play unfolds.
At the 1:17 mark in the tweet below, UTSA has a “cross” concept called. On this play, the outside receiver runs a vertical, the slot runs a speed out, and on the other side of the formation, the slot or tight end runs a crossing route while the outside receiver runs a curl. McCown’s progression on this play is most likely to peak the vertical and speed out combination for a quick access, and if that’s taken away, work to the crossing route. That’s exactly how McCown executes it — quickly glancing at his initial read before delivering a strike to the crosser after a quick hitch at the top of his drop. Textbook execution for that kind of play.
McCown is one of those quarterbacks who, when you watch him, clearly displays full command of the offense he’s operating within.
QUICK RELEASE
Along with playing on time, another aspect of McCown’s game that contributes to his overall efficiency is his quick release. Once McCown locks onto a target, the ball comes out with impressive speed — no windup or elongated motion is involved. The release is compact and powerful, pairing perfectly with his rhythm and decisiveness.
This trait is pivotal when fitting passes into tight windows, targeting receivers in the seams, staying effective against the blitz, and, more broadly, keeping the offense running smoothly.
Against ECU, at the 1:34 mark in the tweet below, we get a glimpse of just how effective McCown’s release can be. ECU has all of its defenders not on the defensive line positioned on the goal line — two drop into zone coverage while the rest play man. As soon as the ball is snapped, McCown identifies a mismatch, sets his feet, and immediately fires a dart for a virtually indefensible touchdown pass.
OFF PLATFORM & ON THE RUN PASSING
Within McCown’s ability to play on time is his ability to do so even when in less-than-ideal throwing positions. He consistently delivers under duress when his platform is disrupted by a collapsing pocket or blitzing defenders.
At the :16 mark in the tweet below, North Texas brings a five-man pressure while playing zone coverage across the goal line. Once the ball is snapped, the defense does a great job taking away McCown’s initial read in the progression, forcing him to move off it quickly.
As he begins working through his next read, the blitz proves effective — the left tackle gets beat off the edge and the blitzing linebacker forces McCown off platform. With a defensive end closing in, McCown drifts away from the pressure, locks onto his receiver running a dig in the back of the end zone, and immediately pulls the trigger.
With all arm and no platform set, McCown beats the blitz with an 8-yard touchdown pass. Plays like this are a testament to how he can produce despite less-than-ideal circumstances — making the Roadrunners’ offense that much more dangerous.
DEEP BALL
On multiple occasions, McCown displayed that he is more than capable as a deep ball passer—able to deliver from the near or opposite hash with accuracy downfield. One of his most impressive passes all season came against ECU.
At the :29 mark in the tweet below, ECU brings a five-man rush, and UTSA has a seven-man protection called. However, the offensive line allows immediate pressure from both the interior and left side. In the secondary, the cornerback at the top of the screen is left on an island with no deep help, covering a UTSA receiver running a post.
With pressure in his face and a hit incoming, McCown takes a subtle step to his left—just enough to buy time and space—and releases the ball as he absorbs a big hit.
What’s most impressive is that McCown’s momentum, due to his movement in the pocket, is actually going in the opposite direction of his receiver’s route. Yet, he still hits him in stride for a 60+ yard completion.
RUNNING THREAT
When the play breaks down, McCown has shown the ability to make plays with his legs—especially when he gets into the open field. McCown has the speed to pull away from defenders and generate chunk gains for the Roadrunners when he finds open grass.
During the 2024 season, McCown produced a 75-yard touchdown run against Temple—the longest by a quarterback in UTSA history—and a 35-yard touchdown against Coastal Carolina (tweet linked below) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
As a runner, McCown is a threat that defensive coordinators must account for in 2025, given what he put on tape last season.
