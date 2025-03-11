2025 NFL Draft Profile: UConn OL Chase Lundt
BACKGROUND
Height: 6’8"
Weight: 305
High School: Martin High School
Hometown: Arlington, TX
Coming out of high school, Chase Lundt was a two-star recruit with limited offers. Upon arriving at UConn, he redshirted the 2019 season, followed by the team's canceled 2020 season. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Lundt took over the starting right tackle spot and never looked back. Over his career, he started 49 games, missing just one during the 2021 season. In 2023, he played a key role in a Huskies offensive line that allowed only 12 sacks all season, ranking ninth in the nation. His 2024 campaign featured a stat that anyone could assume he would take the most pride in—personally allowing zero sacks all season. Unfortunately, an injury in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl prevented him from participating in the Senior Bowl.
STRENGTHS
Both in the run and pass game, Chase Lundt’s combination of size and skill makes him an intriguing draft prospect. In the run game, he is a highly athletic blocker who has no trouble reaching the second level and executing blocks on both the front and backside of outside zone plays. He has a natural knack for backside cutoffs, with his tape featuring multiple textbook examples of how to execute this technique—at times being the key factor in springing big gains.
At the 0:26 mark of the video linked below, Lundt is on the backside of an outside zone play. At the snap, he quickly crosses the face of the interior defensive lineman, executing his assignment flawlessly. While still engaged with the defensive lineman, Lundt also manages to take out a linebacker at the second level—going beyond his initial responsibility, a theme that consistently appears in his film.
Another standout trait in Lundt’s game is his ability to finish blocks. He consistently puts defenders on the ground, completely removing them from the play—a testament to his aggressiveness and relentless mentality as a run blocker.
As a pass blocker, Chase Lundt is refined and polished, displaying a smooth kick step and pass set. He maintains a strong base and powerful position while moving within his pass set, allowing him to stay balanced and ready to engage pass rushers who attempt various moves to penetrate the offensive line.
Lundt’s hand placement is another standout trait—he consistently keeps his hands in striking position throughout his pass sets, enabling him to engage defenders quickly and with power, minimizing wasted movement.
At the 1:25 mark of the video linked below, Lundt faces a defender who initially appears to rush toward his outside shoulder before quickly pivoting inside. Lundt reacts immediately, staying in perfect position to shut down the pass rush attempt while maintaining his base with ease throughout the entire rep. Plays like this were a consistent theme in his game and a key factor in Lundt finishing his Husky career with a zero-sack season in 2024.
WHAT’S NEXT
Chase Lundt competed in the NFL Combine on March 2, 2025, where he put up 20 reps on the bench press. He is now preparing for UConn’s Pro Day, scheduled for March 25, 2025. The 33rd Team projects him as a third-round selection.