#21 Army Move To 8-0 Behind Backup QB Dewayne Coleman, Beat Air Force 20-3
It wasn't #21 Army's cleanest win of the year, but it was a win nonetheless. Jeff Monken's team are 8-0 to start the season and are one step closer to retaining the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy.
Backup quarterback Dewayne Coleman finished with 16 carries for 55 yards and five completions for 48 yards through the air. Running back Kanye Udoh provided Army's biggest offensive spark, however, with 22 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns. The Black Knights' defense also stepped up with three interceptions and six sacks in the 20-3 victory.
A Dicey Beginning
Army were without regular starting quarterback Bryson Daily on Saturday. As a result, the Black Knights were off to an uncharacteristically slow start. Coleman made his first career start for West Point and performed admirably in the situation.
Army had the only points of the first quarter, a 30-yard field goal by Matthew Rhodes.
Rhodes added a second field goal from 32 yards away to start the second quarter. Inside the final two minutes of the first half, Air Force managed to mount a drive deep into Army territory and nail a 32-yard field goal to cut the lead in half before the break.
Big Second Half Plays Make The Difference
Army seemed to find their offensive footing in the second half, taking their first possession 65 yards to the end zone. Udoh capped the drive with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. That would be the only points for either side in the third quarter.
Air Force made it into range of another field goal to start the fourth quarter, but Casey Larkin grabbed his third interception of the season to put a stop to that drive. A similar situation unfolded with just over two minutes remaining in the game, when Max DiDomenico picked off Josh Johnson in the red zone and returned it back to Air Force's 25-yard line. That set up Udoh's second rushing touchdown of the day to make it 20-3.
The Falcons tried to air it out again with 36 seconds remaining, but Jaydan Mayes collected Army's third interception of the day on a heave to the end zone by Johnson. That would wrap up the day in Army's favor.
What's Next?
Army travel to Denton, Texas next week for another AAC showdown with the North Texas Mean Green on November 9. Air Force fall to 1-7 on the year, riding a seven game losing streak. The Falcons will face Fresno State next Saturday.
