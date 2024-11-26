AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 14
1. Army
2. Tulane
3. Memphis
4. Navy
5. East Carolina
6. South Florida
7. UTSA
8. Charlotte
9. North Texas
10. Temple
11. Rice
12. UAB
13. Tulsa
14. Florida Atlantic
With the American Athletic Conference Championship game set, the final few weeks of our power rankings are all about jockeying for position amongst the middle of the pack.
Let’s start with Alex Golesh’s South Florida Bulls, who might not have had the season they would have liked. However, their 63-30 throttling of Tulsa sends the program to consecutive bowl games for the first time in nearly a decade. That helps USF move up a couple of spots in the rankings, along with ECU – who after clinching bowl eligibility last week have secured a new title for interim head coach Blake Harrell.
Following the team’s road win at North Texas, the interim title was removed from Harrell’s name and he’s the new head man for the Pirates. The win keeps them in the fifth spot, but should they end the year with a victory – they could climb as high as No. 3.
UAB’s 40-14 win over Rice moves them up a spot as FAU and Tulsa continue to bring up the rear in the standings.
Lastly, Charlotte quarterback DeShawn Purdie’s 396 passing yards guide the Niners to victory in their first outing post-Biff Poggi – which bumps them up as well.
