AAC Media Days 2024: Coaches + Players Attending, Time, Date, How To Watch
AAC Media Days
Date: Monday and Tuesday, July 22-23
Broadcast: 9 AM ET, July 23, ESPN+
Here's the full roster of players and coaches who will be available to questions from the media and provide a look at their respective teams for the upcoming season.
UAB
Head Coach Trent Dilfer
Michael Moore | LB
Jacob Zeno | QB
Army
Head Coach Jeff Monken
Bryson Daily | QB
Max DiDomenico | S
Charlotte
Head Coach Biff Poggi
Dontae Balfour | DB
Max Brown | QB
East Carolina
Head Coach Mike Houston
Rahjai Harris | RB
Shavon Revel | CB
Florida Atlantic
Head Coach Tom Herman
Jackson Ambush | LB
Federico Maranges | OL
Memphis
Head Coach Ryan Silverfield
Seth Henigan | QB
Chandler Martin | LB
Navy
Head Coach Brian Newberry
Daba Fofana | FB
Colin Ramos | LB
North Texas
Head Coach Eric Morris
Ridge Texada | CB
Damon Ward Jr. | WR
Rice
Head Coach Mike Bloomgren
Dean Connors | RB
Gabriel Taylor | S
South Florida
Head Coach Alex Golesh
Byrum Brown | QB
Ben Knox | CB
Temple
Head Coach Stan Drayton
Demerick Morris | DT
Dante Wright | WR
UTSA
Head Coach Jeff Traylor
Oscar Cardenas | TE
Jamal Ligon | LB
Tulane
Head Coach Jon Sumrall
Vincent Murphy | OL
Patrick Jenkins | DL
Tulsa
Head Coach Kevin Wilson
Kamdyn Benjamin | WR
Owen Ostroski | DL
Notes: Per an AAC press release, "A limited number of fans will be able to experience the 2024 Kickoff in-person to gain unprecedented access to players and coaches. Fans will have the opportunity to sit in on press conferences, take part in photo opportunities and enjoy meet-and-greets with the student-athletes and coaches. Fans who wish to attend the 2024 Kickoff can register at www.TheAmerican.org/AACKickoff."
The 2024 AAC football season will also be the first for new commissioner Tim Pernetti. The season officially begins on Thursday, August 29 with UAB, Tulane, and Tulsa all hosting FCS opponents.