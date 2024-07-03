G5 Football Daily

AAC Media Days 2024: Coaches + Players Attending, Time, Date, How To Watch

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh gives an interview after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh gives an interview after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Monday and Tuesday, July 22-23

Broadcast: 9 AM ET, July 23, ESPN+

Here's the full roster of players and coaches who will be available to questions from the media and provide a look at their respective teams for the upcoming season.

UAB

Head Coach Trent Dilfer

Michael Moore | LB

Jacob Zeno | QB

Army

Head Coach Jeff Monken

Bryson Daily | QB

Max DiDomenico | S

Charlotte

Head Coach Biff Poggi

Dontae Balfour | DB

Max Brown | QB

East Carolina

Head Coach Mike Houston

Rahjai Harris | RB

Shavon Revel | CB

Florida Atlantic

Head Coach Tom Herman

Jackson Ambush | LB

Federico Maranges | OL

Memphis

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield

Seth Henigan | QB

Chandler Martin | LB

Navy

Head Coach Brian Newberry

Daba Fofana | FB

Colin Ramos | LB

North Texas

Head Coach Eric Morris

Ridge Texada | CB

Damon Ward Jr. | WR

Rice

Head Coach Mike Bloomgren

Dean Connors | RB

Gabriel Taylor | S

South Florida

Head Coach Alex Golesh

Byrum Brown | QB

Ben Knox | CB

Temple

Head Coach Stan Drayton

Demerick Morris | DT

Dante Wright | WR

UTSA

Head Coach Jeff Traylor

Oscar Cardenas | TE

Jamal Ligon | LB

Tulane

Head Coach Jon Sumrall

Vincent Murphy | OL

Patrick Jenkins | DL

Tulsa

Head Coach Kevin Wilson

Kamdyn Benjamin | WR

Owen Ostroski | DL

Notes: Per an AAC press release, "A limited number of fans will be able to experience the 2024 Kickoff in-person to gain unprecedented access to players and coaches. Fans will have the opportunity to sit in on press conferences, take part in photo opportunities and enjoy meet-and-greets with the student-athletes and coaches. Fans who wish to attend the 2024 Kickoff can register at www.TheAmerican.org/AACKickoff."

The 2024 AAC football season will also be the first for new commissioner Tim Pernetti. The season officially begins on Thursday, August 29 with UAB, Tulane, and Tulsa all hosting FCS opponents.

