G5 Football Daily

American Athletic Conference Announces New Football Schedule Model For 2025

The 2025 conference schedule has been revealed for the American Athletic Conference

Kevin Barral

Dec 2, 2023; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth (52) stands at the gate for player runouts against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2023; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth (52) stands at the gate for player runouts against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Thursday, the American Athletic Conference announced the football schedule model for the 2025 season. The schedule was approved by the American's athletic director earlier in the week.

Some things to note are that there are no matchups played at the same site from 2024 to 2025 and that each team will play at least one road game in the eastern and central time-zone along with playing one game in Texas.

RELATED: The Athletic Names Memphis & Boise State Among Unranked College Football Playoff Contenders

Even with 14 teams in the conference, the conference will continue to impliment a single division system, where the top two teams in the conference will face each other in the AAC title game.

Some fun matchups in 2025 include UTSA welcoming the Tulane Green Wave. Last season, the Green Wave dominated the Roadrunners, but in 2025 things can look a lot different and if all goes well for both teams, there is a good chance it can be an American Athletic championship rematch.

Memphis welcome the University of South Florida Bulls, a matchup that ended in a 59-50 Memphis win and should be thrilling come 2025 with both programs going in the right direction.

Two matchups that Florida Atlantic should look forward too will be when they welcome both UAB and ECU, two teams that crushed the Owls and ended their season for good when they were expected to defeat both of those teams.

The first slate of games in the 2024 season will feature Tulane, Tulsa and UAB who all play on Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 pm on ESPN+. They will all face FCS opponents.

2025 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Format

UAB

Home: Army, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida

Away: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice Tulsa

Army

Home: Charlotte, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

Away: UAB, East Carolina, UTSA, Tulane

Charlotte

Home: North Texas, Rice, Temple, UTSA

Away: Army, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane

East Carolina

Home: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, Tulsa

Away: Florida Atlantic, Temple, UTSA, Tulane

Florida Atlantic

Home: UAB, East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa

Away: Navy, Rice, South Florida, Tulane

Memphis

Home: Navy, South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice

Navy

Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, South Florida

Away: Memphis, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

North Texas

Home: Navy, South Florida, Temple, UTSA

Away: UAB, Army, Charlotte, Rice

Rice

Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas

Away: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA

South Florida

Home: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA

Away: UAB, Memphis, Navy, North Texas

Temple

Home: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane

Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa

UTSA

Home: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulane

Away: Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida, Temple

Tulane

Home: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic

Away: Memphis, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa

Tulsa

Home: UAB, Navy, Temple, Tulane

Away: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis

Published
Kevin Barral

KEVIN BARRAL

Home/AAC