American Athletic Conference Announces New Football Schedule Model For 2025
On Thursday, the American Athletic Conference announced the football schedule model for the 2025 season. The schedule was approved by the American's athletic director earlier in the week.
Some things to note are that there are no matchups played at the same site from 2024 to 2025 and that each team will play at least one road game in the eastern and central time-zone along with playing one game in Texas.
RELATED: The Athletic Names Memphis & Boise State Among Unranked College Football Playoff Contenders
Even with 14 teams in the conference, the conference will continue to impliment a single division system, where the top two teams in the conference will face each other in the AAC title game.
Some fun matchups in 2025 include UTSA welcoming the Tulane Green Wave. Last season, the Green Wave dominated the Roadrunners, but in 2025 things can look a lot different and if all goes well for both teams, there is a good chance it can be an American Athletic championship rematch.
Memphis welcome the University of South Florida Bulls, a matchup that ended in a 59-50 Memphis win and should be thrilling come 2025 with both programs going in the right direction.
Two matchups that Florida Atlantic should look forward too will be when they welcome both UAB and ECU, two teams that crushed the Owls and ended their season for good when they were expected to defeat both of those teams.
The first slate of games in the 2024 season will feature Tulane, Tulsa and UAB who all play on Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 pm on ESPN+. They will all face FCS opponents.
2025 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Format
UAB
Home: Army, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida
Away: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice Tulsa
Army
Home: Charlotte, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa
Away: UAB, East Carolina, UTSA, Tulane
Charlotte
Home: North Texas, Rice, Temple, UTSA
Away: Army, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane
East Carolina
Home: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, Tulsa
Away: Florida Atlantic, Temple, UTSA, Tulane
Florida Atlantic
Home: UAB, East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa
Away: Navy, Rice, South Florida, Tulane
Memphis
Home: Navy, South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice
Navy
Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, South Florida
Away: Memphis, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa
North Texas
Home: Navy, South Florida, Temple, UTSA
Away: UAB, Army, Charlotte, Rice
Rice
Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas
Away: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA
South Florida
Home: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA
Away: UAB, Memphis, Navy, North Texas
Temple
Home: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane
Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa
UTSA
Home: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulane
Away: Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida, Temple
Tulane
Home: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic
Away: Memphis, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa
Tulsa
Home: UAB, Navy, Temple, Tulane
Away: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis