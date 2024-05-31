G5 Football Daily

American Athletic Conference Name Football Award After Mike Aresco

Joe Londergan

American Commissioner Michael Aresco speaks during the AAC basketball media day in Philadelphia, Pa. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. H6w6699
American Commissioner Michael Aresco speaks during the AAC basketball media day in Philadelphia, Pa. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. H6w6699 / Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal,
In this story:

Mike Aresco will officially retire this summer after serving as the American Athletic Conference commissioner since the league's first season in 2013. He attended the league's annual business meetings this week, where the American’s Board of Directors announced that, effective with the AAC's 2024 football championship game, the game's most outstanding player will be presented with the Mike Aresco Most Outstanding Player award.

RELATED: 5 Interesting G5 Receivers Still In The Transfer Portal

“I have received some credit for the extraordinary success of the conference, but I am humbled by it because it was our student-athletes who performed great deeds against tough odds," Aresco said in a press release distributed by the league on Friday night. "I gave voice to them and fought to gain the attention I knew they deserved. But they were the ones who threw the passes, made the baskets, sank the putts, won the sprints and struck people out. I leave with great affection for all of them and a great appreciation for all they have done to further this wonderful conference.”

RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Most Anticipated First-Year G5 Coaches in 2024

Tim Pernett, former president of IMG Academy and former AD at Rutgers, will take over for Aresco starting in January.

The AAC Football Championship game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 PM ET.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.