American Athletic Conference Name Football Award After Mike Aresco

Mike Aresco will officially retire this summer after serving as the American Athletic Conference commissioner since the league's first season in 2013. He attended the league's annual business meetings this week, where the American’s Board of Directors announced that, effective with the AAC's 2024 football championship game, the game's most outstanding player will be presented with the Mike Aresco Most Outstanding Player award.
“I have received some credit for the extraordinary success of the conference, but I am humbled by it because it was our student-athletes who performed great deeds against tough odds," Aresco said in a press release distributed by the league on Friday night. "I gave voice to them and fought to gain the attention I knew they deserved. But they were the ones who threw the passes, made the baskets, sank the putts, won the sprints and struck people out. I leave with great affection for all of them and a great appreciation for all they have done to further this wonderful conference.”
Tim Pernett, former president of IMG Academy and former AD at Rutgers, will take over for Aresco starting in January.
The AAC Football Championship game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 PM ET.