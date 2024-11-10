COACHES POLL: Boise State Up To #13, Army Rise To #17 Heading Into Week 12
After another exciting weekend of college football, the latest edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll once again features two teams from Group of Five conferences heading into Week 12.
Mountain West leaders Boise State, now 8-1 on the season, are up one spot this week from #14 to #13 with 691 votes. The Broncos survived an upset bid from Nevada 28-21 thanks largely to another 209-yard, three-touchdown day from Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty.
Meanwhile, AAC leaders Army also won a closer game than they were used to. The Black Knights beat North Texas 14-3 on Saturday afternoon, helping them move up two spots from #19 to #17. Army move to 9-0 on the year, keeping their hopes for a College Football Playoff spot alive. They received 466 spots for that performance.
Other teams from the Group of Five to receive votes this week were Tulane (85), Louisiana (42), UNLV (17), Memphis (11), Navy (3), and James Madison (2).
