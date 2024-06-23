College Football Playoff: The Athletic Projects Memphis To Win Group of Five Bid
2024 will mark the first time that a spot in the College Football Playoff will be guaranteed a bid, thanks to the 12-team expanded format. A handful of teams are labeled as legitimate contenders for that spot, with national CFB pundits making their individual picks known.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his projected field for the College Football Playoff this week with Memphis taking the Group of Five's bid as the #12 seed.
"The Tigers have been able to keep their big stars, which is really hard to do these days, especially if you aren’t a Power 4 program," Feldman noted of Memphis.
He went on to note quarterback Seth Henigan, Roc Taylor, and transfer running back Mario Anderson as names who will be key players for a hypothetical Memphis playoff run.
Feldman also noted the following teams as predicted playoff qualifiers this week, in order of ranking: Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Alabama, Penn State, and Miami. Memphis would play Texas in the first playoff game, in this scenario.
In addition, Feldman mentioned UTSA, Tulane, Boise State, Liberty and App State as other potential teams who could break through for the G5's bid.
Memphis will have their first chance to start the 2024 season with a win on August 31 against North Alabama.