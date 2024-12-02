Dan Lanning, College Football Legends Praise Temple's Hire of Head Coach K.C. Keeler
After firing Stan Drayton as their head coach last week, the Temple Owls have already found their next leader.
Temple announced the hire of K.C. Keeler on Sunday morning. Keeler previously spent 11 seasons at the helm of the Sam Houston Bearkats, including leading them to the 2020 FCS national championship. Keeler, a Pennsylvania native, also previously led Delaware to a national championship in 2003, one of his 11 seasons as the Blue Hens' head coach. Keeler is the only coach to win national titles at two different FCS institutions.
Ringing endorsements from some of Keeler's former Delaware players were inlcuded in Temple's rollout of Keeler's hire, including former Super Bowl MVP and 2003 Blue Hens' QB Joe Flacco.
"Coach Keeler took a chance on me 20 years ago and I'll never forget that," Flacco said. "I couldn't be more excited for him and his family. If you're an Owls fan, I'd be excited. He has been a winner everywhere he's been."
Former Delaware safety/captain, NFL veteran, and current New York Giants' secondary coach Mike Adams also offered words of congratulations.
"Coach Keeler is a great fit and a great look for the Owls! They will be competing for championships in no time," Adams stated. "Every program he has been around, he has turned the program around. He is a great leader and always surrounds himself with great coaches. I can't wait to see this unfold! Congratulations to Temple, you have your guy!"
Another name football fans in Philadelphia likely recognize, Hall of Fame Villanova coach Andy Talley, also noted "K.C. will be a great hire at Temple. His recruiting skillset is one of the best in the country. His success at Delaware and what he accomplished at Sam Houston State makes him one of the best coaches in the country."
Finally, Keeler received heavy praise from one of his former pupils and current head coach of the #1 team in the nation. Oregon Ducks' head coach Dan Lanning had this to say:
"I'm so grateful of my time working with K.C. I quickly learned about his approach of putting people first and transformational leadership. He gave me the opportunity to grow as a young coach and steered me along the way. I will be forever thankful for my opportunity to coach for him. I'm excited to see where he takes the program at Temple!"
Lanning spent the 2014 season on Keeler's staff at Sam Houston as defensive backs coach and co-recruiting coordinator.
Temple finished a 3-9 season in 2024. The Owls are still searching for their first postseason appearance since 2019.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Army Football Will Host AAC Championship Game After Win Over UTSA
TAKEAWAYS: #11 Boise State Overpowers Oregon State 34-18 To End Regular Season
Marshall Will Face Louisiana in 2024 Sun Belt Championship Game