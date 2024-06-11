Do Memphis Have The Best Odds To Win The AAC in 2024? FanDuel says...
While the tenure of current Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield has been largely successful, there's one thing the Tigers have yet to achieve with him at the helm: an American Athletic Conference championship.
However, based on spring 2024 odds from FanDuel, this could be the Tigers' bes chance to make it happen.
The sportsbook lists Memphis as the favorite to win the AAC at +220. Tulane are in second at +380 and South Florida are in third at +550.
A $100 bet on Memphis would net a $220 profit if the Tigers do manage to snag the AAC title.
Memphis' last AAC championship came in 2019 under the direction of current Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. The Tigers did reach ten wins in 2023, but did not reach the AAC championship game. SMU beat Tulane in 2023 the claim their crown in the final year in the league.
Memphis will open the 2024 season on August 31 against FCS foe North Alabama.
