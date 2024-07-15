G5 Football Daily

EA College Football 25: UConn Football Overall Rating Revealed

Joe Londergan

Nov 12, 2022; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora before the start of the game against the Liberty Flames at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In anticipation of the release of the latest edition of the popular video game series, content creators across the industry were given early access to EA Sports College Football 25 this past week. As a result, fans got some brief glimpses of what to expect from their favorite teams.

For example, YouTuber @EricRayweather posted a screenshot to X revealing the ratings assigned to the University of Connecticut Huskies. The Huskies will have an overall rating of 76 with an offensive rating of 71 and a defensive rating of 72.

The Huskies are looking to improve upon a 2023 season in which they amassed a 3-9 overall record. The Huskies have significant holes in production to fill after the departures of key players like Christian Haynes and Eric Watts to the professional ranks, as well as transfer portal losses like quarterback Zion Turner.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.

Joe Londergan

