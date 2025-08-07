EA Sports College Football 26 Update Adds Many New G5 Uniforms
EA Sports released an update for College Football 26 on Wednesday.
On release, EA added many different uniforms for each team, including iconic home uniforms, new alternates, and unique helmets. However, since then, many new teams have released new jerseys, pants, and helmets. Let’s take a look at each of the Group of Five schools that had new updates added for their in-game uniforms this week.
A few weeks ago, Tulane released three new jerseys for the 2025 season. The home features a white-green-white look, with the American Conference and Nike logo in light blue. They also have a shoulder pattern in light blue, giving the entire jersey accents. The away features a green-white-green pattern with green accents on the same template. The alternate is a white-teal-white look with green accents once again.
Early into the offseason, Kennesaw State released new uniforms to update their look a year after their initial jump to FBS. The home features a blackout look with a yellow helmet logo to pop. The shoulders have owl wings to represent their mascot. They also use the new adidas logo, opposed to their old one. The away jersey is an all-white look with black and yellow shoulders containing the same owl pattern. They also added all-yellow alternates with black accents.
Following a MAC Championship, Ohio released their new jerseys on August 4th, just a few weeks before the start of the college football season. The jerseys consist of an all-black look, with white and green stripes near the shoulders. The helmet is green, but more of a matte green with a black “Ohio” across, and a black and white stripe over the top. EA made a quick update, and added the new look on the new video game just two days later.
Toledo changed up their uniforms, going for more of a simplistic look. They go navy-navy-yellow on their homes, navy-white-navy on their away, and a blackout with yellow accents on their alternate, including a yellow helmet to pop the look.
The Temple Owls changed their look to a clean version of their old ones, but keeping the diamond pattern on the collar and helmet. The home is a red-red-white pattern while the away is a white-white-red look
New Mexico State has a new Under Armour look that has massive white and black stripes across the chest and shoulders. The text features a classic cursive font. It is a maroon-maroon, white pattern.
Tulsa released two new uniforms preceding the 2025 season. The new look is a gold-blue-gold parent, with the blue jersey containing gold accents on the logos and shoulders. The away look keeps the gold helmet and pants, but features a white jersey with blue and gold accents.
EA did not change too much about Central Michigan’s maroon helmet, but after complaints of a non-realistic look, an update makes it look much better. They also messed up Marshall’s collar, adding Duke’s alternate blue devil logo instead of their iconic M logo. However, the new update gives the Thundering Herd their justice, bringing their logo back.