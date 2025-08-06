G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Running Back on the 2025 Doak Walker Award Watch List

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Zylan Perry (21) runs for yards against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
28 running backs from the Group of Five conferences were announced Tuesday as candidates for the 2025 Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation's top running back.

East Carolina and Temple lead all G5 teams with three candidates each. Those backs are part of a 13-man group from the American. Conference USA and the Mountain West each have four candidates, while the Sun Belt has six. Independent Connecticut also have a candidate in Cam Edwards. The only G5 conference without a representative on the list is the Mid-American Conference.

A win for a G5 back would mark consecutive years that a G5 back has taken the honor after Boise State's Ashton Jeanty did so in 2024.

American

Marlon Gunn Jr. - East Carolina - Senior

Parker Jenkins - East Carolina - Junior

London Montgomery - East Carolina - Sophomore

Greg Desrosiers Jr. - Memphis - Senior

Sutton Smith - Memphis - Junior

Eli Heidenreich - Navy - Senior

Alex Tecza - Navy - Senior

Makenzie McGill II - North Texas - Sophomore

Cartevious Norton - South Florida - Senior

Jay Ducker - Temple - Senior

Joquez Smith - Temple - Freshman

Terrez Worthy - Temple - Senior

Robert Henry Jr. - UTSA - Senior

CUSA

Jo Silver - Delaware - Senior

Cam Cook - Jacksonville State - Junior

Julian Gray - Liberty - Senior

George Hart III - Western Kentucky - Senior

Mountain West

Sire Gaines - Boise State - Redshirt Freshman

Justin Marshall - Colorado State - Sophomore

Bryson Donelson - Fresno State - Sophomore

Jai'Den Thomas - UNLV - Sophomore

Sun Belt

Ja'Quez Cross - Arkansas State - Senior

Bill Davis - Louisiana - Sophomore

Zylan Perry - Louisiana - Junior

Jo'Shon Barbie - Marshall - Junior

Tony Mathis Jr. - Marshall - Senior

Lincoln Pare - Texas State - Senior

Independent

Cam Edwards - UConn - Junior

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12, 2024.

