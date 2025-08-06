Every G5 Running Back on the 2025 Doak Walker Award Watch List
28 running backs from the Group of Five conferences were announced Tuesday as candidates for the 2025 Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation's top running back.
East Carolina and Temple lead all G5 teams with three candidates each. Those backs are part of a 13-man group from the American. Conference USA and the Mountain West each have four candidates, while the Sun Belt has six. Independent Connecticut also have a candidate in Cam Edwards. The only G5 conference without a representative on the list is the Mid-American Conference.
A win for a G5 back would mark consecutive years that a G5 back has taken the honor after Boise State's Ashton Jeanty did so in 2024.
American
Marlon Gunn Jr. - East Carolina - Senior
Parker Jenkins - East Carolina - Junior
London Montgomery - East Carolina - Sophomore
Greg Desrosiers Jr. - Memphis - Senior
Sutton Smith - Memphis - Junior
Eli Heidenreich - Navy - Senior
Alex Tecza - Navy - Senior
Makenzie McGill II - North Texas - Sophomore
Cartevious Norton - South Florida - Senior
Jay Ducker - Temple - Senior
Joquez Smith - Temple - Freshman
Terrez Worthy - Temple - Senior
Robert Henry Jr. - UTSA - Senior
CUSA
Jo Silver - Delaware - Senior
Cam Cook - Jacksonville State - Junior
Julian Gray - Liberty - Senior
George Hart III - Western Kentucky - Senior
Mountain West
Sire Gaines - Boise State - Redshirt Freshman
Justin Marshall - Colorado State - Sophomore
Bryson Donelson - Fresno State - Sophomore
Jai'Den Thomas - UNLV - Sophomore
Sun Belt
Ja'Quez Cross - Arkansas State - Senior
Bill Davis - Louisiana - Sophomore
Zylan Perry - Louisiana - Junior
Jo'Shon Barbie - Marshall - Junior
Tony Mathis Jr. - Marshall - Senior
Lincoln Pare - Texas State - Senior
Independent
Cam Edwards - UConn - Junior
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12, 2024.