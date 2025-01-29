Five G5 Names To Watch in 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl
With college football all-star games on the horizon, there are plenty of Group of Five standouts who are looking to shine in front of professional scouts as April’s NFL Draft will be quickly upon us.
The 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl will take place from Arlington, Texas and AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 30 and several G5 talents are on the roster.
Here’s a look at five Group of Five players to keep an eye on during the contest, while will be broadcast on NFL Network.
Tre Stewart, Running Back – Jacksonville State
Following a standout career at the Division II level with Limestone University, Jacksonville State running back Tre Stewart continued his success at the FBS level with the Gamecocks. Stewart was an excellent all-purpose back, at Limestone accounting for over 3,500 total yards in three seasons and in his first season with Jax State, rushed for over 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2024.
Ricky White, Wide Receiver – UNLV
UNLV’s Ricky White has been one of the top receivers in the nation over the past two seasons. After transferring from Michigan State, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder had a breakout 2023, earning All-American honors with an 80-catch, 1314-yard, seven touchdown season. White followed it up by recording 79 receptions for 1,014 yards and 11 scores in 2024.
Jackson Woodard, Linebacker – UNLV
The second Rebel to make our list is linebacker Jackson Woodard. The Little Rock, Ark. native began his career with Arkansas, but rounded into one of the nation’s top defensive players in Las Vegas. Over his two seasons with UNLV, Woodard recorded 251 tackles with 26 tackles for loss, six sacks, five interceptions and 21 pass breakups.
Zah Frazier, Cornerback – UTSA
After earning JUCO All-American honors at Coffeyville [Kan.] Community College, Frazier landed in San Antonio with the Roadrunners. Frazier had a breakout 2024 campaign, picking off six passes and was solid as a tackler. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has drawn comparisons to former UTSA star and Seattle Seahawk Tariq Woolen.
Nick Nash, Wide Receiver – San Jose State
Despite not taking home the Biletnikoff Award, San Jose State’s Nick Nash was arguably the top wideout in the nation last season.
The 6-foot-3 senior won college football’s triple crown, leading the nation receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
2025 NFL Draft Profile: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
2025 NFL Draft Profile: Memphis QB Seth Henigan
Every G5 Football Player Headed to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl